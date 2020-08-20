Where to get burgers, lobster rolls and wood-fired pies to go in Prince Edward County
Torontonians wanting a change of scenery and some fresh air should consider taking the two-hour drive east to Prince Edward County—home of lavender fields, sandy beaches, vineyards and—the reason for this post—all kinds of excellent food. So hit the highway and stuff your face with our favourite takeout P.E.C. has to offer.
Roadside Burger
This quirky summertime pop-up was conceived by couple Mary Wood and Kevin Korslick as a Covid-induced pivot from their usual wedding business. Their location and menu rotate, with different specials every time (hello, popcorn chicken), so they encourage hungry folks to follow the Roadside Burger Instagram account for updates. However, they do have a roster of tasty staples that includes the Jumbo Roadie burger (house sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onion) and Sparkle Fries, topped with a secret spice mix that “is guaranteed to make your heart sparkle.” And keep an eye out for dessert specials like peach fritters, funnel cakes and Simpsons-inspired doughnuts. @roadside.burger
J.K. Fries
Fans of chef Jamie Kennedy’s famous fries should pay a visit to his Hillier farm for a paper cone of his salty, golden-brown spuds. Or go for something more decadent and order the poutine draped with hunks of short rib, gravy and squeaky curds. To wash it down, Kennedy’s selling refreshing seasonal soda creations (recent flavours have included golden plum, strawberry and blackcurrant). J.K. Farm, 18662 Loyalist Pkwy, Hillier, jamiekennedy.ca/pages/j-k-fries
Imperial Subs
This sublime sub shop has been feeding P.E.C. since 1976. Owner Anna dreams up mammoth sandwiches that are filled to the brim with chicken souvlaki, cheesy pulled pork with molasses bourbon BBQ sauce, saucy meatballs and classic cold cuts. 325 Picton Main St., 613-476-2723, no website.
Midtown Brewing Co.
Wellington’s three-year-old brewery is good for more than just beer. Chef Neil Dowson runs the kitchen here, serving up excellent wood-fired pizzas, hulking cheeseburgers, shrimp rolls and fish and chips. Get your food to go along with some cans of beer (the ESB is our favourite) and some snacks from their next-door deli. Call ahead to place your order. 266 Wellington Main St., Wellington, 613-399-1001, midtownbrewingcompany.com
Drake Devonshire
The Drake’s popular lakeside retreat is offering chef Alexandra Feswick’s greatest hits to go. Summery dishes include watermelon feta salad, crispy-crunchy fried chicken with biscuits and slaw, and the classic bacon cheeseburger with fries (we suggest “making ’em fancy” and paying a bit extra to dress them in pecorino and brown butter). Pickup Tuesday to Saturday, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. 24 Wharf St., Wellington, 613-399-3338, thedrake.ca/drakedevonshire
Bermuda PEC
Bermuda (formerly known as Guapo’s Cantina) serves up vibrant dishes like cauliflower shawarma, green-chili cheese fries, Peruvian roast chicken, mojo shrimp tacos and griddle-smashed cheeseburgers. There are also plenty of local beers, spirits and wine to quench your thirst. Closed Wednesdays. 275 Main St., Bloomfield, 343-752-0440, bermudapec.com
Enid Grace Culinary
You’ll smell the baked goods before you see this charming Italian bakery-bar-mercatto, which often has a lineup of customers snaking down the street. (Go in the wee hours of the morning to avoid crowds and snag the best treats before they’re sold out). Gorgeous savoury dishes, Italian pastries and breads fill the display counters; the best bets are cloud-like doughnuts, steamy cappuccinos, breakfast paninis stuffed with cured meats and cheese, and tender crumbed loaves speckled with fruit and nuts. 304 Wellington Main St., Wellington, enidgrace.com
The Vic Cafe
As part of their Covid-19 pivot, this restaurant has temporarily converted to a drive-in—the only thing missing from this throwback experience is servers on roller skates. Enjoy a winning combo of a Vic Burger (double patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, secret sauce), tater tots sprinkled with “magic dust,” and a creamy chocolate shake, all in the cozy confines of your car. There’s also a breakfast menu for early birds that includes a bacon-egg-cheese breakfast sandwich, avocado toast and breakfast poutine. 166 Main St., Picton, 613-476-2233, eatincar.com
Flossie’s Sandwich Parlour
This P.E.C. favourite, run by Toronto expats Kyle and Nelda Jones, started out as a food truck before getting a permanent spot in a garden centre. Flossie’s sandwiches rely heavily on local suppliers—with some ingredients, like Swiss chard and Thai basil, grown just steps away. Pork features heavily on the menu—the signature sandwich, When Porky Met Petunia, has a house-made sausage patty wrapped in bacon—but there’s a mushroom provolone melt for vegetarians. Carson’s Garden and Market, 1317 Wilson Rd., Hillier, flossiessandwiches.com
Sand and Pearl
This sister restaurant to Toronto’s Auld Spot Pub does takeout on weekends before 5 p.m. Slurp freshly shucked oysters or tuck into wild Fogo Island snow crab, jumbo black tiger shrimp cocktail or Nova Scotia lobster rolls. For dessert, there’s clafouti made with local strawberries. Tip: work up an appetite with their limited-run weekend yoga sessions. 1705 County Rd. 12, Prince Edward, 613-503-0498, sandandpearloysterbar.com
Slickers Ice Cream
Get your frosty fix courtesy of Slickers’ small-batch creations like raspberry white chocolate, rhubarb ginger and apple pie. For chocoholics, the chocolate peanut butter dream never disappoints. Tip: order pints in advance to avoid long wait times or flavour FOMO. The ice cream parlour also offers dairy-free options, including blood orange, prickly pear and mango. There are over 70 flavours each season and they’re always on rotation. 271 Main St., Bloomfield; and 232 Main St., Picton, 613-393-5433, slickersicecream.com