Where to find the best meals for $10 or less in Whitchurch-Stouffville

Including burgers, fully loaded onion rings and tater tot poutine

The town of Whitchurch-Stouffville, located about an hour’s drive north of downtown Toronto, offers a quick getaway to country-like living: wide-open spaces, apple picking, maple syrup festivals. It also has a lively culinary scene, with many fast-casual spots serving up budget-friendly food. Here, our top places to find a filling meal for $10 or less.

The menu at this Vietnamese restaurant is full of hearty, affordable dishes, like vermicelli bowls chock full of grilled chicken and spring rolls ($9), rare beef noodle soup ($8 to $9) and steamed rice with beef short ribs and bean curd ($10).

More budget bites: Egg noodle soup with seafood and pork ($8.50), brisket noodle soup ($8 to $9) and the lemongrass shrimp and vegetable rice plate ($10).



Kato Sushi

Of all the fresh sushi and sashimi here, the affordable finds fall under the maki section of the menu—including scallop ($8.95), unagi ($8.95) and shrimp tempura ($7.95).

More budget bites: Takoyaki ($9.95) and tender calamari ($9.95).



Nonno Crupi’s Pizza

A Stouffville staple, Nonna Crupi’s specializes in crispy, thin-crust pizzas available in an array of by-the-slice options, all for $7 or less. Favourites include the Deluxe (mushrooms, green peppers, pepperoni), the Meat Lover (ham, bacon, pepperoni) and the Super (pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, bacon).

More budget bites: Hefty calzones stuffed with cheese and tomato sauce are a steal at $10 each.



Classic Greek

As the name suggests, familiar Greek comforts, like lamb and beef gyros ($7.50 each), are the specialty here. But the real deal is the Greek lunch meal. For just $9.95, a choice of main (chicken souvlaki, gyro meat or pork souvlaki) comes sided with pita, rice, potatoes, Greek salad and tzatziki.

More budget bites: If you have an extra buck burning a hole in your pocket, the Greek falafel dinner comes with two sides and Greek salad for just $10.95.



This family-owned burger joint has been keeping locals satisfied since 1976. Best bets include their double-patty Twin Burger ($7.35), the clubhouse sandwich with fries ($9.80) and the steak on a kaiser ($9.50).

More budget bites: Both early and late risers can chow down on all-day breakfast options like the peameal-and-egg sandwich ($5.95), French toast ($7.50) and the western omelette ($9.75).



Hey Moo Moo Milk Tea Shop and Noodle House

This bubble tea shop and Asian-fusion eatery located inside a UPS Store offers a smorgasbord of sips and snacks, including their signature milk tea with tapioca, pudding and coconut jelly ($5.79); vegetarian fried rice ($8.95); and crispy fried chicken wings ($8.95 for six).

More budget bites: For an extra buck, the tan tan ramen is a filling and fantastic choice ($10.95).



Mainstreet Bakehouse

This local coffee shop is famous for its artisanal brews and house-made treats. Some of the best budget-friendly bets include deli sandwiches piled high with ham or turkey on whole-wheat seeded ciabatta buns ($8.95 each) and decadent bacon or sausage brioche breakfast sandwiches ($9.25 each).

More budget bites: Three words—tater tot poutine ($9.50).



China Garden Stouffville

For 364 days a year (Christmas Day being the one exception) this family-run kitchen turns out affordable Canadian Chinese staples, like spicy crab rangoon ($8.50), pan-fried dumplings ($8) and mushroom fried rice ($9.50). The vegetable chow mein goes $0.50 over budget, but it’s worth every penny.

More budget bites: Egg rolls ($1.50) and spring rolls ($2 for two).



Zeal Burgers

Owner Mark Ghopros isn’t trying to reinvent the wheel—or burger, rather—he just wants to perfect it. Every day, he makes his patties from top-notch AAA steak ground in house. The fan favourite here is the Mushroom Melt, a single patty layered with Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms and onions, and the signature Z sauce ($9.25). And new Blue Jay (and chicken finger aficionado) Brandon Belt would approve of their chicken tenders ($8.85 for five pieces with fries).

More budget bites: The fully loaded Greek onion rings, topped with crumbled feta, tzatziki, oregano and extra-virgin olive oil ($6.95).



Plates and Bowls

There’s something for everyone at this family-owned spot with a menu of Mediterranean, Middle Eastern and Indian hits, including chicken biryani ($7) and the signature Chapali Kabob wrap ($10).

More budget bites: Refreshing and filling date or avocado shakes ($4.95 each). Follow the restaurant’s Instagram account for limited-time deals.