Food & Drink

Where to find the best meals for $10 or less in Whitchurch-Stouffville

Where to find the best meals for $10 or less in Whitchurch-Stouffville

Including burgers, fully loaded onion rings and tater tot poutine

By Tiffany Leigh |  

By Tiffany Leigh |  

More Budget Bites

The town of Whitchurch-Stouffville, located about an hour’s drive north of downtown Toronto, offers a quick getaway to country-like living: wide-open spaces, apple picking, maple syrup festivals. It also has a lively culinary scene, with many fast-casual spots serving up budget-friendly food. Here, our top places to find a filling meal for $10 or less.

Pho Basil

The menu at this Vietnamese restaurant is full of hearty, affordable dishes, like vermicelli bowls chock full of grilled chicken and spring rolls ($9), rare beef noodle soup ($8 to $9) and steamed rice with beef short ribs and bean curd ($10).
More budget bites: Egg noodle soup with seafood and pork ($8.50), brisket noodle soup ($8 to $9) and the lemongrass shrimp and vegetable rice plate ($10).
 

Kato Sushi

Of all the fresh sushi and sashimi here, the affordable finds fall under the maki section of the menu—including scallop ($8.95), unagi ($8.95) and shrimp tempura ($7.95).
More budget bites: Takoyaki ($9.95) and tender calamari ($9.95).
 

Nonno Crupi’s Pizza

A Stouffville staple, Nonna Crupi’s specializes in crispy, thin-crust pizzas available in an array of by-the-slice options, all for $7 or less. Favourites include the Deluxe (mushrooms, green peppers, pepperoni), the Meat Lover (ham, bacon, pepperoni) and the Super (pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, bacon).
More budget bites: Hefty calzones stuffed with cheese and tomato sauce are a steal at $10 each.
 

Classic Greek

As the name suggests, familiar Greek comforts, like lamb and beef gyros ($7.50 each), are the specialty here. But the real deal is the Greek lunch meal. For just $9.95, a choice of main (chicken souvlaki, gyro meat or pork souvlaki) comes sided with pita, rice, potatoes, Greek salad and tzatziki.
More budget bites: If you have an extra buck burning a hole in your pocket, the Greek falafel dinner comes with two sides and Greek salad for just $10.95.
 

Country Stop Burgers

This family-owned burger joint has been keeping locals satisfied since 1976. Best bets include their double-patty Twin Burger ($7.35), the clubhouse sandwich with fries ($9.80) and the steak on a kaiser ($9.50).
More budget bites: Both early and late risers can chow down on all-day breakfast options like the peameal-and-egg sandwich ($5.95), French toast ($7.50) and the western omelette ($9.75).
 

Hey Moo Moo Milk Tea Shop and Noodle House

This bubble tea shop and Asian-fusion eatery located inside a UPS Store offers a smorgasbord of sips and snacks, including their signature milk tea with tapioca, pudding and coconut jelly ($5.79); vegetarian fried rice ($8.95); and crispy fried chicken wings ($8.95 for six).
More budget bites: For an extra buck, the tan tan ramen is a filling and fantastic choice ($10.95).
 

Mainstreet Bakehouse

This local coffee shop is famous for its artisanal brews and house-made treats. Some of the best budget-friendly bets include deli sandwiches piled high with ham or turkey on whole-wheat seeded ciabatta buns ($8.95 each) and decadent bacon or sausage brioche breakfast sandwiches ($9.25 each).
More budget bites: Three words—tater tot poutine ($9.50).
 

China Garden Stouffville

For 364 days a year (Christmas Day being the one exception) this family-run kitchen turns out affordable Canadian Chinese staples, like spicy crab rangoon ($8.50), pan-fried dumplings ($8) and mushroom fried rice ($9.50). The vegetable chow mein goes $0.50 over budget, but it’s worth every penny.
More budget bites: Egg rolls ($1.50) and spring rolls ($2 for two).
 

Zeal Burgers

Owner Mark Ghopros isn’t trying to reinvent the wheel—or burger, rather—he just wants to perfect it. Every day, he makes his patties from top-notch AAA steak ground in house. The fan favourite here is the Mushroom Melt, a single patty layered with Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms and onions, and the signature Z sauce ($9.25). And new Blue Jay (and chicken finger aficionado) Brandon Belt would approve of their chicken tenders ($8.85 for five pieces with fries).
More budget bites: The fully loaded Greek onion rings, topped with crumbled feta, tzatziki, oregano and extra-virgin olive oil ($6.95).
 

Plates and Bowls

There’s something for everyone at this family-owned spot with a menu of Mediterranean, Middle Eastern and Indian hits, including chicken biryani ($7) and the signature Chapali Kabob wrap ($10).
More budget bites: Refreshing and filling date or avocado shakes ($4.95 each). Follow the restaurant’s Instagram account for limited-time deals.

Topics: Budget Bites cheap eats stouffville

 

The Latest

Nineteen archival photos of US presidents and their families visiting Toronto
City

Nineteen archival photos of US presidents and their families visiting Toronto

House of the Week: $4.8 million for a humongous Whitby estate with a turret and a 15-foot-tall waterfall
Real Estate

House of the Week: $4.8 million for a humongous Whitby estate with a turret and a 15-foot-tall waterfall

How Meeting House megachurch preacher Bruxy Cavey groomed young women for sex
Deep Dives

How Meeting House megachurch preacher Bruxy Cavey groomed young women for sex

&#8220;As a young man, there were times when I loved this city and times when I hated it&#8221;: A Q&#038;A with hometown boy Kiefer Sutherland
Culture

“As a young man, there were times when I loved this city and times when I hated it”: A Q&A with hometown boy Kiefer Sutherland

What&#8217;s on the menu at Prequel &#038; Co. Apothecary, a whimsical new Queen West cocktail lounge from the owner of BarChef
Food & Drink

What’s on the menu at Prequel & Co. Apothecary, a whimsical new Queen West cocktail lounge from the owner of BarChef

&#8220;Scarborough always gets the short end of the stick&#8221;: How commuters feel about TTC service cuts
City

“Scarborough always gets the short end of the stick”: How commuters feel about TTC service cuts