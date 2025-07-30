/
Food & Drink

Where chef Nizar El Ali eats in Mississauga

The East Tea Can owner takes us on a tour of his favourite spots for shawarma, mutabak and sushi

By Tiffany Leigh| Photography by Tiffany Leigh
 | July 30, 2025
Chef Nizar El Ali uses chopsticks to hold a piece of sashimi

East Tea Can chef and owner Nizar El Ali has patios and picnics on the brain. “We’re currently offering a summer menu at our location in Wellington Market,” he says. “Think watermelon salads, smoked beef shawarma-style sandwiches on pretzel buns and a twist on our classic aish el saraya, which is a bit like a bread pudding. We’re making fun and playful tweaks to our popular staple menu items for those who want to get our delicious food to go so they can soak up the sun.”

When Ali isn’t cooking up a storm at one of his two restaurants, you’ll find him wandering around Mississauga (the home of his original East Tea Can) in search of his next great meal. “I actually live in Burlington, but I just love this area and its vibe,” says Ali. “The people here are so food-centric, and meals are celebrations centered around being with loved ones. It’s why I opened my first restaurant in Mississauga back in 2015.”

Here are a few of Ali’s go-to spots in Mississauga and what he orders at each one.

Original Shawarma

848 Burnhamthorpe Rd. W., unit 1B, originalshawarma.ca

“This locally owned and operated place makes Syrian-style shawarma. This means they use citrus-based marinades, sometimes with the addition of crispy fries and garlic sauce inside the wrap. Everything is super fresh because it’s always very busy, so there’s a high turnover of their ingredients.”

Chicken on a spit behind the counter of Original Shawarma in Mississauga

Go-to dish: Chicken shawarma

“They marinate the meat for 48 hours and then slow-cook it. It’s piled into saj bread, which is made with no yeast or sugar. It’s nice and thin, which allows it to brown on the flat-top very quickly. I’m a purist, so besides the meat, I’ll ask for a regular serving of garlic sauce and some pickles. It’s the perfect balance of flavours—you get sweet chicken, creamy sauce and some tanginess from the pickled cucumbers. My big no-no is adding lettuce—it just dilutes everything else in the wrap.”

Chef Nizar El Ali holds a large chicken shawarma wrap
A closeup of a chicken shawarma wrap with a bite taken out of it
Mutabak Karak

3480 Platinum Dr., unit 98, mutabakkarak.com

“Owner Salem Al Wuhaishi and his family serve Yemeni street food in this warm and inviting restaurant. Here, you’re met by a sink at the entrance—much like if you entered a Yemeni home. It’s part of the culture: you wash your hands first, and right afterward, you’re greeted with drinks and shared snacks. The dishes here are modernized slightly to appeal to Westerners and their taste buds, but they’re made using family recipes.”

The exterior of Mutabak Karak, a takeout restaurant in Mississauga
A sink inside the entrance of Mutabak Karak

Go-to drink: Karak chai

“Making this is an art. They brew black tea in milk, add a bit of sugar and then steep it with a proprietary blend of herbs and spices—but you can figure out through taste that they use cardamom and saffron. I’ve worked in 10 different countries as a chef and restaurant consultant. This drink brings me back to Dubai and Qatar, because it was what I’d start my days with. It’s just so inviting, creamy and not-too-sweet.”

A person holds a paper cup of chai

Go-to dish #1: Minced beef mutabak

“A mixture of beef, egg, onion, green onion, parsley, tomato and house spices wrapped in flaky pastry. It’s crunchy on the outside and tender on the inside. I can enjoy this at any time of day—it’s the perfect sharable snack. I usually eat this on its own, but the spread of house-made sauces is great. It makes for a fun choose-your-own-adventure kind of scenario. There’s a chili-tamarind sauce, a white garlic sauce, a mint sauce and one with tomatoes and herbs.”

A chef preps an order of mutabak at Mutabak Karak in Mississauga
An order of savoury mutabak with four different dips
A close up of a piece of mutabak karak

Go-to dish #2: Mutabak with Dubai chocolate

“This is a specialty menu item. It’s made with the same pastry dough they use for their savoury mutabak, but inside is knafeh, pistachio and chocolate. It’s a feast for the eyes with the chocolate and pistachio drizzle. The texture and crunch is amazing, but again, it isn’t too sweet. I always have some karak on standby because it’s the perfect drink to go with this dish.”

An order of sweet mutabak drizzled with pistachio cream and chocolate

Go-to dish #3: Pistachio areeka

“Think of this as a date-based parfait or overnight oats, but you can eat it in the morning, midday or night—it’s that versatile. It’s made with crumbs of their house bread—so kind of like graham crumbs—date sugar, thick cream, sesame seeds and pistachio sauce. It looks like this would be cold, but it’s served warm, and wow, so full of flavour.”

Chef Nizar El Ali holds a takeout container of pistachio areeka
A person uses a spoon to eat pistachio areeka
Daiichi Sushi

3105 Winston Churchill Blvd., unit 7, daiichisushi.ca

“This spot has been here for over 20 years. You’ll probably notice a trend by now that every single restaurant I’ve highlighted is family owned and operated—Daiichi Sushi is no different. It makes such a huge difference in the quality of food and service. If this place were located in downtown Toronto, prices would be tripled. But because of the location and the high turnover of ingredients, they’re able to keep prices super reasonable. Honestly, this is the best sushi spot in town. The quality is amazing.”

Chef Nizar El Ali stands outside of Daiichi Sushi in Mississauga
Bar seating in front of the open kitchen at Daiichi Sushi in Mississauga

Go-to dish #1: Spicy tuna roll

“With each bite, you get clean, fresh fish and delicate sweetness, and then the spice that slowly creeps up on your tongue and lingers there. The portion size is generous, but you also don’t feel weighed down after eating this roll.”

A person uses chopsticks to hold a spicy salmon roll

Go-to dish #2: White mountain roll

“Inside this roll is spicy salmon. And outside, you get some smokiness from the torched salmon on top. I really appreciate how the filling-to-rice ratio is generous and they aren’t just loading you up with starch. The fish is ultra-fresh, and there’s just enough spice to kick things up—it doesn’t linger too long, and you can jump right back for another bite with ease.”

Go-to dish #3: Sashimi assortment (small)

“This is just amazing. The fish practically dissolves in your mouth, and there is never any fishy after-taste. It’s something simple, so it can’t hide behind any extras and must be executed perfectly—and they achieve that here. Before I move from one fish to another, to properly enjoy each type, I’ll cleanse my palate with some pickled ginger. Pro tip: never eat the pickled ginger that is dyed pink. It has too many preservatives and additives. The yellow stuff is the freshest.”

A platter of sashimi

Tiffany Leigh
Tiffany Leigh

Tiffany Leigh is an award-winning freelance journalist with degrees in business communications and education. She has a culinary background, is a recipient of the Clay Triplette James Beard Foundation scholarship award and has worked in restaurants such as Langdon Hall. In addition to Toronto Life, her pieces have been read in publications such as Forbes, Vogue, Eater, Dwell, Elle, Business Insider, Playboy, Food & Wine and Bon Appétit.

