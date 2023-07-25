Food & Drink

What’s on the menu at Lazy Daisy’s, the east-end brunch institution that’s now doing dinner

Hello, smash burgers on biscuits

By | Photography By Joshua Best |  

What's on the new dinner menu at Lazy Daisy's, the popular east-end brunch spot in Leslieville

Name: Lazy Daisy’s
Contact: 1515 Gerrard St. E., lazydaisyscafe.ca, @lazydaisysto
Neighbourhood: Leslieville
Owner: Dawn Chapman
Accessibility: Not fully accessible

Lazy Daisy’s is the namesake of an especially lazy cow with whom Dawn Chapman became acquainted as a child at her family farm. Chapman fondly recalls reading under an apple tree while Daisy grazed nearby. But the restaurant’s name is more than a callback to her pastoral upbringing—it underpins the ethos of this neighbourhood staple. The vibe is laid-back and cheery, the food wouldn’t be out of place in a farmhouse kitchen, and the animal products are local, responsibly sourced and hormone-free.

Lazy Daisy’s owner Dawn Chapman

Chapman made her mark on the city’s food scene with the perfect buttermilk biscuits that form the base of Lazy Daisy’s myriad breakfast sandwiches. Until this month, Daisy’s was solely a breakfast and brunch operation. But, riding the energy of a major post-pandemic renovation, Chapman decided to expand the menu, including delectable new dinner features like a biscuit-based smash burger. The dinner menu is for takeout and delivery only, but guests can also take their orders to the restaurant’s patio, weather permitting.

The exterior of Lazy Daisy's in Leslieville

The food

This is unpretentious down-home cooking with deep roots and premium ingredients. Lazy Daisy’s biscuits are still the star of the show, now subbing for burger buns in remarkably juicy smash burgers topped with accoutrements like Mennonite-smoked bacon, house bread-and-butter pickles (made using a recipe courtesy of Chapman’s grandmother) and roasted portobello mushrooms. There’s also fried chicken and waffles—including an option that comes finished with a helping of mac and cheese. Desserts are nostalgic favourites like butter tarts and Rice Krispie Nanaimo bars.

Lazy Daisy's
A crossover from the brunch menu, this is the marvelously named Mother Clucker. Chicken thighs from Sanagan’s, fried to a perfect crisp, are sandwiched between biscuit halves along with jalapeno cheddar, house-made bread-and-butter pickles (a far cry from the too-sweet grocery store variety), and whipped honey butter. $15.95

 

The newest addition to Toronto’s smash burger scene is this biscuit-bunned beauty. It’s a solid medium-ground Sanagan’s beef patty topped with aged white cheddar and your standard burger addendums: tomato, lettuce, onion, ketchup, mustard, mayo and house pickles. Pictured here is the jalapeno and three cheese biscuit, but guests can opt to swap it for classic or roasted garlic and asiago. $10.25

 

This behemoth is the Bacon Double Down, and it’s just what it sounds like: two burger patties, three slices of crisp Mennonite-smoked bacon, bread-and-butter pickles, ketchup, mayo and lettuce. Like all the burgers on this menu, it’s available on a choice of toasted, buttered biscuit. $16.95

 

One of the few non-sandwich items on the dinner menu is the Due South, a sampler plate of spiced fried chicken, gooey mac and cheese (topped with toasted biscuit crumbs), a buttermilk biscuit and a salad with house-made balsamic vinaigrette (because we’re keeping it light here, folks). $21.95

 

Lazy Daisy's
The Clucking Belgian is a classic Belgian waffle topped with fried chicken and a sprinkle of green onions. It’s served with local maple syrup and Cholula hot sauce for all your sweet-and-spicy saucing needs. $18.95 (upgrade to a cheddar and spring onion waffle for an extra $2)

 

Lazy Daisy's
A whole spread
The drinks

The patio is licensed, so guests can enjoy their biscuit burgers with beer from Left Field or Muddy York. Of they can fancy up their fried chicken and waffles with a Ward 5 Brut Blanc from PEC’s Nicholas Pearce. For the record, fried chicken goes brilliantly with bubbly. There are also fruity refreshers (peach, mango, or raspberry purée and sparkling water over ice), local soft drinks and fresh-squeezed orange juice.

Lazy Daisy's
A selection of local brews, which guests can take home or sip on the patio

 

Lazy Daisy's
A couple of refreshers, made with sparkling water and fruit purée over ice. Pictured here are the mango and raspberry versions. They’re a sweet way to wash down a smash burger. $4.25

 

A glass of fresh-squeezed OJ. $5.95
The space

The indoor restaurant is closed for dinner, but the patio—painted in green, pink and yellow—is just as cheery as the dining room. Featuring picnic tables painted with giant daisies, grass-and-flower wall art and plenty of shade, it feels like a little oasis on busy Gerrard.

Lazy Daisy's patio

Seating options on Lazy Daisy's patio in Leslieville

A table on Lazy Daisy's patio in Leslieville

Topics: Dawn Chapman Lazy Daisy's Leslieville Openings

 

