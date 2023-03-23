Food & Drink

What’s on the menu at Prequel & Co. Apothecary, a whimsical new Queen West cocktail lounge from the owner of BarChef

By | Photography By Ebti Nabag |  

Prequel and Co. Apothecary

Name: Prequel & Co. Apothecary
Contact: 1036 Queen St. W., 647-368-6630, barprequel.com, @barprequel
Neighbourhood: West Queen West
Owner: Frankie Solarik
Chefs: Culinary director Lionel Duke, chef de cuisine Teresa Pimental and executive sous chef Joshua Algas
Accessibility: Fully accessible

In 2008, when Frankie Solarik opened BarChef, Toronto’s temple of hyper-modernist mixology, the city’s drink scene was otherwise decidedly drab. Most mixers came from a gun, cosmos were bestsellers and anyone squeezing fresh fruit was seen as a “radical”.

On the new Netflix series Drink Masters (on which Solarik is a judge), a manhattan served in a smoke-filled bell jar—the $45 sipper that made Solarik famous—probably wouldn’t earn many points. In the mid-aughts, though, his experiential cocktails changed the game. Back then, no one was using smoke guns, dry ice, liquid nitrogen, atomizers or hydrosols (flower waters). And the idea of creating a drink that told a story was far removed from the just-get-drunk-don’t-taste-the-booze drinking culture of yore.

Owner Frankie Solarik inside the apothecary

“At BarChef, we create immersive experiences,” says Solarik. “At Prequel, we’re still doing that, but it’s a life-size, transportive experience.” Here, guests are invited to divorce reality for a few hours. It starts by entering a hyper-realistic turn-of-the-century apothecary: dried flowers hang from the copper-tiled ceiling, elaborately carved oak shelving is packed with vintage vials and a crackling Belle Époque playlist completes the time-travel effect.

Only one group at a time is invited to explore the space before being buzzed through a secret door into the main lounge. “I don’t like the term ‘speakeasy’—the apothecary is there for a reason,” says Solarik. “It’s an evocative entrance that adds cohesion to the Méthode Classique cocktail program, which is the first of its kind in the world.”

Bar manager Chris Davai. He and beverage director Gianluca Passuello created the drinks using Solarik’s Méthod Classique technique
The drinks

“It’s called Prequel because this is where the story begins for BarChef,” says Solarik, who was inspired by how apothecaries transformed botanicals into remedies and how those techniques would one day be adapted by bartenders. Prequel’s cocktails are all crafted in real time: spices crushed in mortars, citrus squeezed fresh and vegetal elements muddled to order. It’s a laborious process that yields elegant, flavourful drinks. “We’re not using any macerations or flavoured syrups,” Solarik says. “It’s all done à la minute.”

The cocktail menu is divided into three sections: classics (spirit-forward bracers Solarik considers genre-defining, like the sazerac, the vieux carré, the negroni and the French 75) and two sections of house creations that have been organized by their olfactory notes (herbaceous, citrus and floral at one end, forest, woods and smoke at the other).

Prequel and Co. Apothecary
Gin sour fans will adore the Lavender and Lemon. Lavender, cardamom and thyme are muddled in a cast iron mortar and then mixed with gin, maraschino, Campari and simple syrup. The elixir is transferred to a tin shaker, where fresh lemon juice and egg white are added. Once shaken over ice for exactly five seconds (to yield the perfect viscosity), the cocktail gets double strained into an antique coupe glass and garnished with hand-foraged Ontario juniper from Niagara, dried lavender and pink grapefruit zest. A puff of hyper-diluted lemongrass essential oil is then wafted overtop as the final, invisible pièce de résistance

 

Here’s the finished drink. $21

 

Prequel and Co. Apothecary
Here, Davai muddles mint for the Cedar and Ginger Mule. But he’s muddling it in a vintage glass, so it’s a really gentle muddle—more like a massage

 

Adding some extra carbonation to the mule.

 

Prequel and Co. Apothecary
And a dusting of powdered sugar.

 

And here’s the finished drink. It’s made with Jim Beam White that’s been infused with evergreen. Montenegro, fennel seed and lemongrass bitters bring warmth to the mod mule. For extra effervescence, after the ginger beer is added, more CO2 is incorporated into the cocktail using the soda siphon. Finally, the drink is perfumed with neroli (a bitter orange blossom hydrosol) and garnished with powdered sugar–dusted mint. $21

 

Here, Davai makes use of the neroli atomizer on the bar’s boulevardier. Basically, atomizers are perfume for cocktails. Inside can be watered-down essential oils or hydrosols, which are distilled flowers and other plant materials

 

Prequel and Co. Apothecary
The Cedar and Neroli Boulevardier is made with some of that cedar-infused Jim Beam White, Campari and house-made sweet vermouth (it smacks of chamomile and toasted warm spices). It’s then atomized with neroli. $21

 

Prequel and Co. Apothecary
Champagne and Absinthe tastes like spring. The two starring ingredients, Victoire champagne and Dillion’s absinthe, are supported by a muddled trifecta of fennel, cucumber and basil, as well as St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur, vodka, a squeeze of fresh lime and a few drops of celery bitters. As a finishing touch, the bartender spritzes the highball with ylang ylang hydrosol, then garnishes it with powdered sugar–dusted wax flowers and a cucumber ribbon. $25
The food

Prequel is meant to transport guests to a clandestine Art Nouveau bar somewhere in Paris circa 1895, give or take a few years. The menu of small plates could be straight from any of the grand bistros of that era.

The pomme frites (otherwise known as french fries) are made from hand-cut, twice-cooked russet potatoes. Topped with a snowstorm of parmesan and served with a Béarnaise sauce, these fries are decadent without any of the on-offer upgrades ($11). Diners seeking to dial up the drama can add shaved black truffle (market price) or caviar

 

Prequel and Co. Apothecary
Steak tartare, made from hand-cut top sirloin, is served on tranches of brioche. Although the tartare dressing is classic (shallots, capers, Dijon), the micro sorrel garnish and the maple butter used to toast the bread are anachronistic flourishes. $18

 

“Including escargot de Bourgogne on the menu was a must,” says Solarik. Instead of their own shells, these buttery snails are housed in puff pastry. $15

 

Prequel and Co. Apothecary
This lobster roll, made with brown butter–poached crustacean swaddled in a brioche bun, proves there’s no reason to reinvent the wheel. $19

 

The caviar (white sturgeon) is even served on 19th-century sterling silver. Starting at $60 for 10 grams

 

Prequel and Co. Apothecary

The space

Tim Luke, the artistic director for Drink Masters, designed and built the apothecary using sustainably sourced Canadian red and white oak. “It sounds a bit silly, but I was inspired by Universal Studios Orlando’s Harry Potter World. They did such a phenomenal job that you feel like you’re in the movie. I wanted Prequel’s entrance to feel like an authentic apothecary, and truly it does. I’m seriously obsessed with this place—it’s my dream,” says Solarik. “We even have people knocking on our window and asking to buy stuff.” Note: every medical bottle and botanical book is glued down, to hinder sticky fingers that might want to take some of the magic home with them.

The door from the apothecary opens into a 65-seat lounge decorated by Tracy Ternan (TNT Design). Everything is opulent, including the furniture (tufted emerald velvet banquettes, scalloped sapphire blue barrel chairs), the tchotchkes (etched vintage crystal) and the gorgeously swirled 12-seat marble bar top.

Since an evening at Prequel is a carefully curated experience, there’s no exiting through the entrance—that would spoil the illusion for those just arriving. Guests are asked to exit via the rear (into a somewhat less magical alley).

Prequel and Co. Apothecary

Prequel and Co. Apothecary

Prequel and Co. Apothecary

Prequel and Co. Apothecary

Prequel and Co. Apothecary

Prequel and Co. Apothecary

