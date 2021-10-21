What’s on the menu at Osteria Giulia, chef Rob Rossi’s new Italian restaurant in Yorkville

Name: Osteria Giulia Contact: 134 Avenue Rd., osteriagiulia.com, @osteriagiulia Neighbourhood: Yorkville Owners: David Minicucci, Rob Rossi Chef: Rob Rossi (Giulietta) Seating: 66 Covid-19 safety measures: Frequent sanitization, mask policy, proof of vaccination required Accessibility: Not fully accessible
The food
Behold: Toronto’s answer to the Italian Riviera. From the team behind Giulietta—the College Street trattoria helmed by Top Chef Canada runner-up Rob Rossi—Osteria Giulia is a showcase for thoughtful, refined plates based on the culinary wisdom of Italy’s northern coast. The food here is cozily luxurious—perfect pasta, simply prepared fish and delightful indulgences, like a ball of creamiest burrata dotted with Italian black caviar and bittersweet Asfodelo honey. There are historical references, too, as in a stracchino-stuffed focaccia from a 12th-century recipe. And the desserts are really something. The millefoglie al pistachio, with two tiers of pastry built around dollops of raspberry and pistachio cream, and with flourishes of candied rose petal and raspberry powder, is almost too pretty to eat.
An Italian wine card of 300-plus bottles focuses on native varietals from regions like Liguria, Toscana and Piemonte. The aperitivi and cocktails are more about solid technique than unusual ingredients—expect finesse in every component, right down to the ice. Sip the clean, citrusy spumoni before your dinner, then cap everything off with a Caffé Miscelato, a sort of blended espresso martini (they’re back!) with amaro and house coffee liqueur.
The space
The room’s milk-and-honey palette (creamy fabric walls, blond oak tables) is all modern, understated elegance. Italian limestone, custom linens and hand-blown glass pleasantly contrast rustic touches like wicker farmhouse chairs and galvanized flatware.
Sign up for our newsletterThanks for signing up!
For the latest on Toronto this fall, subscribe to This CityNow, check your inbox to complete your subscription
We won’t ever use your email address for anything else
Want even more Toronto Life? Follow us on social media.