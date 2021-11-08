What’s on the menu at Clio, Charles Khabouth’s new members-only restaurant and lounge on King West

Name: Clio Contact: 600 King St. W., 416-368-8448, cliotoronto.com, @cliotoronto Neighbourhood: King West Owners: Charles Khabouth, Danny Soberano, Fernando Mammoliti and Domenic Oppedisano Chef: Michael Parubocki Previously: The Spoke Club Seating: 90 Accessibility: Fully accessible
The food
On the fourth floor of this swanky, members-only social club is a full-fledged restaurant with an internationally inspired menu. The guiding theme is elevated but approachable fare: think creamy carbonara wearing a parmesan tuile hat, seared cauliflower with house-made vadouvan oil, and impeccably fried seafood dusted with earthy powdered seaweed. Careful sourcing is a given—the restaurant works closely with 100km Foods. Clio is currently open for lunch, dinner and Sunday brunch. Soon to come: Sunday roasts.
There’s a tight menu of playful cocktails ranging from refreshing to bracingly boozy, a 200-label international wine list showcasing traditional and modern varietals, and spirits.
The space
The room has the opulence incumbent on an exclusive establishment, paired with sexiness of a speakeasy. Cozy booth and lounge-style seating wraps around a sleek marble bar, tiered chandeliers light up the dining area, and there’s a wall lined with playful pop art and mirrors. It’s elegant, but not in a strait-laced way—plus, there’s a DJ most nights of the week.
