After closing five years ago, this popular west-end bar has reopened

Almost as quietly as it entered Toronto’s bar scene back in 2012, Brockton Village’s beloved Wallflower has risen from the ashes—five years after its closure—with a new lease on life.

After the cozy bar closed, the space was briefly taken over by Detroit-style pizza spot Saints Island Pies. But, since then, it sat empty, its vintage floral curtains drawn—until October 9, when owner Jane Ferriss finally reopened the doors to her labour of love.

Wallflower fans will be delighted to learn that Ferriss has preserved the bar’s original look and feel—the dimly lit glow of that one-of-a-kind chandelier, the shabby-chic tin ceiling and stained glass accents—but with a few fresh flourishes. Ferriss hand-painted gold art deco–style swirls to zhuzh up a dark-green wall, and her floral murals of bulrushes and irises helped her pass the time while waiting for permits and wondering when she’d be able to welcome guests once again.

“Shortly after the beginning of the first lockdown, my mom had open-heart surgery,” Ferriss says. “Afterward, she was sent home almost immediately. My job instantly pivoted from bar owner to caregiver—family comes first. Our team chose to keep our other bar, the Three Speed, going, and we resolved to revisit Wallflower one day. Who knew when that would be. After so many years, everyone had other stuff going on, and Wallflower was too small for such a big team. Now, it’s just me running the show.”

The new menu is a mix of old favourites and fresh takes. Devilled eggs and oysters are back, alongside reimagined classics like roasted mushrooms and split pea purée. New dishes include curried-goat-cheese-and-watercress salad with socca crisps as well as hearty staples inspired by Ferriss’s stints working at Le Swan and Café La Gaffe, like beer-and-marmalade-braised beef with scalloped potatoes. A tight selection of beer (including the house Wallflager) on tap joins a list of unfussy wines, all of which can be ordered by the glass or bottle.

“I’m not getting any younger,” says Ferriss of her leap to reopen the bar as a solo endeavour. “I wanted to work somewhere smaller, where I could do what I want. I always felt like this place was special. You look out the window and you see the same old houses and the church—no neon. It’s homey and charming. It really feels timeless.”

And even though it’s five years (and a scary new economy) later, everything is still affordable, with most dishes going for less than $20. And yes, for the diehard Wallflower fans who are wondering, Barbara’s cheesecake—inspired by the crustless version Ferriss’s mother used to make—is back on the menu.