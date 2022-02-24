The premium prosecco from the historic Valdobbiadene region that you need to try

Celebrate spring with Italy’s best bottle of bubbly

When it comes to sparkling wine, you deserve the best, and some of the best come from northeast Italy. Prosecco is Italy’s most famous sparkling wine, a beautiful bubbly that can only be made in Italy’s Veneto region. Within that region, Valdobbiadene—a patchwork triangle of land nestled in the heart of the Prosecco Superiore production zone—has been famous for the outstanding quality of its prosecco for generations. In fact, in honour of its lengthy and beloved history, the area’s rolling green hills and ancient terraced vineyards (ciglione in Italian) were declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2019 for their cultural significance.

One of the region’s largest and most influential producers, Cantina Produttori di Valdobbiadene was formed in 1952 by like-minded growers and farmers. With about 600 members, the group has more than 1,000 hectares (more than 2,400 acres) of land and produces an array of quality wines sold in markets worldwide. Val d’Oca “Millesimato” Prosecco DOCG is the cuvée that represents the brand’s iconic taste. Sold in-store and online at the LCBO, it is the winner of myriad awards, including a prestigious gold medal from The Drinks Business in 2021.

This premium prosecco gets its name from Val d’Oca, a beautiful vineyard-covered hill where the grapes used to make the wine are grown. Hand-picked during harvest, those grapes are mostly Glera—sometimes called the “prosecco grape”—plus up to 15 per cent other white grapes, including pinot and chardonnay. Made in the charmat method, using stainless steel tanks, the wine is pale straw in colour, with flavours and aromas of wisteria flowers, roses, peaches and apples. Fresh and well-balanced, with just 11 per cent alcohol, it has persistent bubbles and a clean (a.k.a. tasty) finish, and it is suitable for vegan and vegetarian diets, too.

Wondering what DOCG on the Val d’Oca label means? Those four letters stand for Denominazione di Origine Controllata e Garantita, Italy’s highest quality wine designation. Created in 1963, the rating system serves as a globally recognized standard for excellence. Each wine bottle that bears one of these numbered seals contains wine that has been analyzed, tested and approved by a panel of independent judges licensed by the Italian government.

To take it further, it’s also made with the planet, sustainability and environment in mind. Photovoltaic systems, for instance, have been installed on the Val d’Oca Wine Center to create clean, accessible energy, producing solar-powered electricity for the building, and a geothermal system supports summer air-conditioning as well as winter heat. Chosen from 2,100 Italian agricultural companies, the winery won the prestigious AGRIcoltura 100 award in early 2022—an award given out to agricultural companies that prioritize initiatives that improve the social, environmental and economic sustainability of their business and their surrounding communities.

A wine made with this much care deserves a fine pairing. Val d’Oca Prosecco is an ideal aperitif, served lightly chilled alongside a charcuterie board, perhaps one with soft white cheeses, fresh fruit and maybe a few buttery Marcona almonds. A glass or two would also pair nicely with simple seafood appetizers such as fresh oysters, scallops or sashimi. Consider Val d’Oca “Millesimato” Prosecco, too, as a wine for your main courses. Delicate enough for vegetable dishes such as fresh spring asparagus or a simple risotto, it will also pair nicely with roast chicken or turkey.

Most of all, Val d’Oca Prosecco is timeless and elegant, a legendary sparkling wine made for sharing and enjoying with friends and family.

