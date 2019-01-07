Union Station’s new food court is now open. Here’s what you can order

Union Station recently unveiled the most significant part (in our opinion, anyway) of its multi-year, $800-million revitalization: a brand-new food court. Open seven days a week for breakfast, lunch and dinner, the latest addition to the busy transit hub—which already has a few sit-down restaurants and a beer hall—introduces 10 new food vendors in a 600-seat space designed by Partisans (the same team responsible for Bar Raval and Quetzal’s good looks). We won’t go into detail about what’s available at the usual food-court suspects (McDonald’s, Tim Hortons, Pizza Pizza) but here’s a look at some of the other new vendors, and what you can order at each.

Fast-casual Thai cuisine from Crave It Restaurant Group and Monte Wan (Khao San Road, Nana). A lot of the house-made sauces and curries are vegan and gluten-free. There’s even a cauliflower rice option for a buck extra.

The latest location for this dumpling darling serves potato-and-onion pierogis available crispy (fried) or classic (boiled), and smothered with toppings. There are vegetarian and vegan options, daily specials and loaded salads, too.

Lebanese wraps, rice or salad plates filled or topped with things like shawarma and falafel. This location also sells fresh bread and house-made sweets.

The mini-chain’s third outlet serves all things jerk chicken (wings, plates, sandwiches) alongside a number of Caribbean sodas. Coming soon: breakfast sandwiches.

The specialty here is the scaccia, baked flatbread made with pizza dough and stuffed with a combination of vegetables, cheese and meat.

Here you’ll find northern Chinese dishes and dumplings, including pot stickers, baozi and Sichuan-style wontons. There’s a noodle bar, too.