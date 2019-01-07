Food

Union Station’s new food court is now open. Here’s what you can order

By | Photography By Renée Suen |  

Union Station recently unveiled the most significant part (in our opinion, anyway) of its multi-year, $800-million revitalization: a brand-new food court. Open seven days a week for breakfast, lunch and dinner, the latest addition to the busy transit hub—which already has a few sit-down restaurants and a beer hall—introduces 10 new food vendors in a 600-seat space designed by Partisans (the same team responsible for Bar Raval and Quetzal’s good looks). We won’t go into detail about what’s available at the usual food-court suspects (McDonald’s, Tim Hortons, Pizza Pizza) but here’s a look at some of the other new vendors, and what you can order at each.

The food court can be accessed through the GO York Concourse and the York West Teamway.

 

There are 210 of these hanging Partisan PODS (Pressurized Ocular Diffuser System), which are functional sculptures that are equal parts ventilation system, source of light and sprinkler system.

 

Bangkok Buri

Fast-casual Thai cuisine from Crave It Restaurant Group and Monte Wan (Khao San Road, Nana). A lot of the house-made sauces and curries are vegan and gluten-free. There’s even a cauliflower rice option for a buck extra.

The Drunken Noodle bowl tosses noodles with red peppers, green beans, mushroom and Thai basil in a “night market” sauce. Choice of chicken, tofu ($11 each), steak or shrimp ($13, shown here).

 

This vegan take on green curry is made with broccoli, red peppers, green beans, Thai basil and grilled tofu. $11. (Non-vegan versions available for $2 more.)

 

The Bangkok Basil Stir Fry tosses red peppers, green beans, broccoli, Thai basil and steak (shown here) in their “night market” sauce. $13. (Also available with chicken and tofu for $11; or shrimp for $13.)

 

The colourful Jatujak salad tops napa cabbage and greens with red pepper, green bean, lime leaf, sweet potato, chili-pineapple, broccoli, glass noodles and Thai basil. Served with a choice of peanut sauce, mango-ginger or cilantro-lime vinaigrette. $11 with chicken (shown here).

 

Fried-to-order Thailandaise donuts, from left to right: mango-coconut, cinnamon spice, taro, chili-chocolate. $3 for six.

 

Loaded Pierogi

The latest location for this dumpling darling serves potato-and-onion pierogis available crispy (fried) or classic (boiled), and smothered with toppings. There are vegetarian and vegan options, daily specials and loaded salads, too.

The Buffalo Chicken Crispy pierogis are topped with breaded and barbecue-sauced chicken breast, cheddar cheese, buttermilk-ranch dressing, sour cream and green onions. $13.

 

Paramount Fine Foods

Lebanese wraps, rice or salad plates filled or topped with things like shawarma and falafel. This location also sells fresh bread and house-made sweets.

The Big Box lets diners choose a base (salad, rice or wrap), two sides (including spicy potatoes and fattoush salad), toppings and a protein option (like chicken shawarma). $11.99.

 

Manakeesh topped with za’atar. $3.49.

 

Roywoods

The mini-chain’s third outlet serves all things jerk chicken (wings, plates, sandwiches) alongside a number of Caribbean sodas. Coming soon: breakfast sandwiches.

The jerk chicken sandwich stuffs a coco bun with the bird, coleslaw, onions, spicy mayo and tomatoes. The combo comes with a can of pop and a side, like these dumplings. $10.

 

The large jerk chicken plate includes rice and peas, and two sides, like coleslaw or fried plantains. $13.

 

And here are those plantains.

 

Scaccia

The specialty here is the scaccia, baked flatbread made with pizza dough and stuffed with a combination of vegetables, cheese and meat.

The Chicken Scaccia sandwich bakes strips of grilled chicken, sweet onions, tomatoes and mozzarella cheese between crisp layers of dough. It comes with a mixed salad. $15.

 

More scaccia.

 

Shanghai 360

Here you’ll find northern Chinese dishes and dumplings, including pot stickers, baozi and Sichuan-style wontons. There’s a noodle bar, too.

Braised beef noodle soup features a choice of noodles (shown here are the Shanghai noodles) with a soup base (the clear broth is pictured here), veggies, an egg and slow-braised beef brisket. $8.79.

 

Combo No. 2 comes with one meat and one vegetable dish, with a choice of rice or noodles. (Shown here is the General Tao chicken with broccoli and fried rice.) $8.69.

 

A selection of dim sum includes steamed shrimp siu mai and crystal shrimp dumplings. Prices start at $1.49 per piece.

