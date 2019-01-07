Union Station’s new food court is now open. Here’s what you can order

Union Station recently unveiled the most significant part (in our opinion, anyway) of its multi-year, $800-million revitalization: a brand-new food court. Open seven days a week for breakfast, lunch and dinner, the latest addition to the busy transit hub—which already has a few sit-down restaurants and a beer hall—introduces 10 new food vendors in a 600-seat space designed by Partisans (the same team responsible for Bar Raval and Quetzal’s good looks). We won’t go into detail about what’s available at the usual food-court suspects (McDonald’s, Tim Hortons, Pizza Pizza) but here’s a look at some of the other new vendors, and what you can order at each.
Fast-casual Thai cuisine from Crave It Restaurant Group and Monte Wan (Khao San Road, Nana). A lot of the house-made sauces and curries are vegan and gluten-free. There’s even a cauliflower rice option for a buck extra.
The latest location for this dumpling darling serves potato-and-onion pierogis available crispy (fried) or classic (boiled), and smothered with toppings. There are vegetarian and vegan options, daily specials and loaded salads, too.