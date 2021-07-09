Toronto’s best new patios

The pandemic brewed up the perfect breeding ground for patios, ushering to life hundreds of new al fresco arrangements across the city. Now there’s a patio for everyone: the city is littered with everything from casual CaféTO streeteries and garden patios on castle grounds to fine-dining tents for the well-funded. All are excellent places to stay, sip and snack a day away. Here are just some of our favourite new patios. (And stay tuned as this list will continue to change and grow over the summer and into the fall.)

Shameful Tiki’s brand-new sibling spot is one of the better places to spend an afternoon. The Bloorcourt patio is filled with nautical and tropical tchotchkes and equipped with a full menu of boozy, beach-y drinks. Not ready to dine on a patio? Owner Alana Nogueda also serves tropical takeaway tipples out of the patio bar’s sidewalk-facing porthole.

This teensy, serene little patio off Broadview doles out heaping bowls of hot and cold ramen (plus 100-ounce towers of beer to wash it all down with). Keep an eye out for the plum ramen: Japanese-style dashi finished with bright refreshing plums and a hit of house salt—perfect for hot summer days.

While the Grape Witches’ excellent curations of natural, biodynamic and small-producer wines needs little introduction, may we point you towards the real star of their new back patio: a glorious, over-the-top water feature. Stop into the shop-slash-clubhouse-slash-patio for a glass and a snack while reclining in the shadow of a flowing fountain.

With chef Ted Corrado at the helm, Woodbine Beach’s sprawling new lakeside lounge specializes in hyper-fresh seafood and caviar. There’s a tower piled high with lobster, mussels, shrimp and other under-the-sea treats; creamy lobster linguine; and ice cream topped with caviar. Also: ice-cold cocktails. Did we mention it’s a stone’s throw from the beach?

Happy Coffee is one part bottle shop, one part coffee house, one part luncheonette; acting as a destination for working, chatting and drinking from 9 a.m. on. Come for your morning email catch-up and cortado on the back patio, but don’t be surprised if you stay through lunch to nosh on shrimp burgers and sip on wine. Don’t forget to grab a few bottles to go on your way out.

This Corktown offshoot of King West’s popular Italian spot opened about a month before the city shut down (and then reopened and then shut down again and then reopened and then shut down again). This summer, the multi-level restaurant’s sweet little rooftop patio is finally getting its chance to shine. Go for the wood-fired pizza, cocktails and cool views of the Gardiner. And—in keeping with the Gusto tradition—there are $1-per-ounce pours of the house wine.

Don’t expect standard brewpub fare from this east end brewery’s new permanent patio: vegetables are sourced from their own rooftop garden, charcuterie is butchered in house, and beer is consciously-crafted from local ingredients. All can be consumed on from the comforts of a picnic bench or Muskoka chair.

This stalwart brunch favourite at Dundas and Dufferin has turned their back alley (formerly home to their recycling bins and dumpsters) into a perfectly serviceable spot to dig into their perfect breakfast sandwiches, burritos and burgers.

Pompette’s new laid-back little sister has stay-all-day sensibilities, offering a rotating selection of wine, coffee and snacks on a quiet back patio off College. Expect caffeinated beverages in the morning, wine and cocktails later on, and food whenever appetite demands.

Members of the Yonge and St. Clair BIA banded together to craft one big super patio, offering snacks and drinks from 11 bars and restaurants nearby. Set up camp on the colourful patio (a transformed parking lot) and use your phone to order pizza from Trattoria Capocaccia, tangy vindaloo from Ambiyan and spring rolls from Mr. Thai (or, all of the above). Live jazz is a bonus (or not, if jazz isn’t your jam).

We didn’t expect Tachi, the stand-up, quick-service counter at Assembly Chef’s Hall, to be a sleeper hit of Toronto street patios, but their unique brand of high-quality, high-speed omakase has translated well to our anything-goes patio mentality. Come for the ridiculously fresh sushi, stay for the pours of Hibiki Japanese Harmony whisky.

Midtown’s new Terroni-Cumbrae collaboration is bringing grocery shopping to a whole new level—literally and figuratively. After you’re done (ahem) stocking up on all the artisanal essentials, pop by the recently unveiled rooftop garden patio for pizza, pasta or just a cocktail or three. Free with purchase: some pretty nice views of the city.

The spacious backyard space at Fet Zun has lived many lives. As an antique market, as a burger joint with bocce ball—it’s a de facto base for whatever Anthony Rose and Robert Wilder feel like dreaming up these days. This summer it’s Camp Fet Zun, where diners can dig into brisket, dip into labneh and slurp up halvah milkshakes.

R endezviews

The draws of Rendezviews—a larger-than-life, heavily-graffitied patio holding court in a former parking lot—are endless. There are soccer games on big screens, frequent bar takeovers by major beer brands, views of the CN Tower, plus bites peddled by Pai, Ballroom and SOS Pasta (but let’s be real—you’re here for Instagram).

