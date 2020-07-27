Toronto stores and restaurants that deliver to cottage country

Toronto stores and restaurants that deliver to cottage country

More Summer Fun

Toronto is rife with excellent delivery services, and a few of them will even make the trip to cottage country to bring you and your bubble all kinds of necessities (and not-so necessities), which means you can stay on that inflatable flamingo as long as you want. From boxes chock full of cheese to ready-made meals, you can get everything you need from Toronto delivered right to your cottage door (provided you don’t live on an island) or at a convenient pickup location in a nearby town. Here, a selection of quality delivery services for your summer at the lake.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Afrim Pristine (@afrimpristine) on Jul 14, 2020 at 6:46am PDT

Spend at least $100 and this cheesy Toronto institution will deliver a custom order straight to your Muskoka cottage every Friday. Get anything in the store delivered to your door, or splash out on their catering service. For the perfect lakeside picnic, tack on a bottle (or five) of wine from Stratus Vineyards or the Charlie’s Burgers wine program. To get your goods for Friday, place an order by Wednesday or earlier.





View this post on Instagram A post shared by saltgourmetfoods (@saltgourmetfoods) on Jul 19, 2020 at 4:19pm PDT

La Palma

Craig Harding’s trendy Italian spot is offering weekend hampers for pickup in Parry Sound, Port Carling and Bala every Saturday morning. Check the restaurant’s Instagram account for the week’s menu. A recent bundle included a whole piri-piri chicken, two helpings of their famous lasagna, corn on the cob with lemon-miso butter, a bottle of wine and some fresh-cut flowers, among other goodies. It makes for a solid weekend of cottage eating with minimal hands-on work. Order through saltgourmetfoods.ca.





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Creeds Coffee & Dry Cleaning (@creeds.to) on Jul 9, 2020 at 1:53pm PDT

This Dupont coffee-shop-slash-dry-cleaners has a well-stocked online store that delivers to Muskoka, Lake Simcoe and Collingwood every Thursday. Goods range from Creeds-brand oils, pickles and coffee beans to local meat and artisanal cheese. There’s also a cool selection of coffee accessories, insulated wine glasses and a customizable gourmet food box on offer. Order on their website.





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pusateri’s Fine Foods (@pusaterisfoods) on Jul 5, 2020 at 8:30am PDT

You can pick up your Pusateri’s groceries every Thursday in a parking lot across from Don’s Bakery in Muskoka. It’s close to nearby public docks, so you can access it by car or boat. Just select your stuff online by 12 p.m. on Wednesday, choose Thursday for your delivery date and “Muskoka” as the delivery method. Besides Pusateri’s entire online catalogue, you can add flowers, gift baskets and wine from Don’s (but you have to call the bakery for those add-ons). Delivery is free for orders over $250 ($40 otherwise).





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael de Korte (@deko_55) on Apr 10, 2020 at 1:28pm PDT

House-aged steaks butchered to order have been Barberian’s claim to fame since 1959. They’ve just started ramping up delivery services to various spots in Muskoka and the Kawarthas, so it’s worth reaching out to them by email to see what’s available in your neck of the woods. If you spread the word and get a few neighbouring cottagers in on your order, Barberian’s will split the delivery fee. You can also order wine, hard liquor or a pre-packed BBQ box, the contents of which change week to week (but it sometimes includes booze). Keep an eye on their Instagram account for details.





View this post on Instagram A post shared by ToFoodies (@tofoodies) on May 21, 2020 at 2:05pm PDT

This catering crew’s weekender box is popular with Muskoka cottagers, and it comes complete with a mix of staples: eggs, coffee, bagels, fresh produce, proteins and prepared salads. There’s also a bunch of other boxes, like the fruit-and-veg box, a Petite Thuet bakery box and a premium protein pack for all your grilling needs. Deliveries to Muskoka typically happen on Thursdays, and the company donates five to 10 meals to the Red Door Family Shelter for every box order. With the sheer variety of boxes on offer, you can easily customize a weekend of good eating. Order online.