Toronto restaurants doing special New Year’s Eve dinners for takeout and delivery

Toronto restaurants doing special New Year’s Eve dinners for takeout and delivery

We’re heading into what may be the quietest New Year’s Eve ever. But your last meal of the year need not suffer the fate of rowdy parties and drunken cab rides. Bid 2020 a much-anticipated good riddance with one of these fine meals to go, many of which are portioned to feed your immediate bubble and come with festive boozy add-ons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lake Inez (@lakeinez)

Lake Inez

Five seafood-forward courses with a Mardi Gras vibe and a bottle of natural wine are on offer at this Little India favourite. The menu includes oysters Rockefeller mini tartines, a smoked Ontario whitefish croquette, shrimp and crawfish etouffée, hot beignets and a king cake (whoever finds the coin inside has to pay for next year’s NYE feast). Vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options are also available, and you can tack on boozy beverages—like a mini-bottle of bubbly—for a few bucks extra. Order online for pickup. $150 per person (taxes included). lakeinezto.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Porzias_Lasagne (@porzias_lasagne)

Porzia’s Lasagne

Basilio Pesce’s once-a-week lasagna operation is cooking up two sinful stacks—four-cheese ($47) and beef bolognese ($49)—for pickup at the Osteria Rialto Bottle Shop. Each tray serves between two and four people. Add-ons include focaccia, bomboloni and bottles of Italian vino. Pre-orders for the Dec. 31 open on Dec. 27. Order online for pickup. porziaslasagne.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liberty Commons (@libertycommons)

Liberty Commons

If your preferred way of ringing in the new year involves a cozy pub, Liberty Commons’ “Proper Pub New Year” a la carte menu is the closest you’ll get right now. For the feast, Alberta prime rib ($35) comes with truffle-parmesan fries, “beer-naise” sauce, roasted mushrooms and tomatoes, and a pan gravy. For dessert there’s a boozy trifle for two ($14) with custard, berries, and sherry cream. All that’s missing is a pint or 10. Pre-orders are recommended, but not required. Order online for pickup or get it delivered with UberEats or SkipTheDishes. libertycommons.ca

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beast Bodega (@beastbodega)

Beast Bodega

If there’s ever been a year to eat fried chicken and champagne on New Year’s Eve, it’s 2020. Whether you’re flying solo or celebrating with your household, Beast Bodega has you covered: their single box includes two pieces of fried chicken, macaroni salad, coleslaw, french fries, and a 375mL bottle of Verte Brut Reserve ($85); the two-person version ($140) has twice as much of everything and a 750mL bottle of 2012 Louise Brison Brut. Make it extra fancy by throwing in a tin of Imperial Osetra Caviar for $160. Order online for pickup. beastbodega.ambassador.ai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reyna on King (@reynaonking)

Reyna on King

Choose between cataplana, a delectable Portuguese seafood dish, or a New Zealand rack of lamb for this Corktown kitchen’s holiday meal. Either way, it comes with olives and manchego, baby gem salad, manchego croquettes or salmon gravlax and a choice of veggie side. And there’s more: you also get a Kahlua cheesecake and a bottle of Prosecco. $75 per person or $299.99 for four. Order online for pickup. reynaonking.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wynona (@wynonatoronto)

Wynona

Fresh rigatoni loaded with braised beef cheek is the centrepiece of this Riverdale kitchen’s New Year’s Eve dinner for two. To start, there’s a three-cheese pear saffron chutney and a poached beet and orange salad, and for dessert, chocolate and orange mousse. There’s a bottle of Prosecco to help you properly bid farewell to 2020. $150 for two. Order online for pickup. wynonatoronto.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alma (@alma.toronto)

Alma

Over at Anna Chen’s kitchen and wine bar in Bloordale, roasted Muscovy duck breast comes with fancy fried rice, scallion pancakes with champagne grape sauce, house kimchi, and chili cucumber with grilled onion and salted radish. For dessert, there’s a honey-vinegar tart and mooncakes. For a bit extra, tack on one of three kinds of bubbly (or just get them all, no judgment here). $150 for two. Email info@almatoronto to order for pickup. almatoronto.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Donna’s (@donnas.to)

Donna’s

This ultra-cute bistro is cooking up a seafood spectacular. The festive feast includes shrimp cocktail with kimchi sauce, salmon rillette, a jar of pickled mussels, devilled crab salad, smoked fish and potato fritters, crunchy veggies, toasts and a bag o’ chips. It’s perfect for an evening of grazing and movie watching. $125 for two or three people, $250 for up to five. Order online for pickup. donnas.ca

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Favorites Thai BBQ (@myfavethai)

Favorites

Ossington’s Thai barbecue spot is serving up a five-course NYE feast of sweet and savoury pineapple bites, coconut-braised mushroom salad, fried raised with braised pork belly and chili jam, scallop curry with lime leaf and coconut panna cotta for dessert. Fun menu add-ons include bottles of bubbly and cocktail kits. $49 per person. Order online for pickup. myfavethai.com

Batifole

Chinatown East’s longstanding French restaurant is sending off 2020 with a meal of house-baked bread, a selection of three (French, obviously) cheeses, salmon gravlax, foie gras torchon, pike quenelle, and duck l’orange for two. But there’s more: there’s also potato gratin, sautéed green vegetables, and for dessert, chocolate and caramel buche. There’s still more! A bottle of chardonnay or syrah is included. $250 for two. Order online for pickup. batifole.ca

FK

Frank Parhizgar’s elegant St. Clair West kitchen is serving up a luxurious three-course feast, with a few options for each course. Start with house-baked bread with antipasto and a choice of chestnut ravioli and shaved truffles, seafood salad, or tuna tartare. The main event: lobster thermidor, beef Wellington or black cod with braised lentils. And for dessert, chocolate truffles and either montblanc (a tower of chestnut purée) or chocolate torte. $85 per person, $110 with a bottle of bubbly. Email coopersouth@hotmail.com to order for pickup. fkrestauranttoronto.com