Toronto bars and restaurants selling barbecue, charcuterie, booze and produce boxes at takeout windows and street-side markets

More Takeout Options

Although Toronto hasn’t been given the go-ahead to enter Phase Two just yet, bars and restaurants are finding new ways to shake off their Covid-19 cobwebs. Many hospitality spots that are currently designated takeout-only are now animating their storefronts with twee sidewalk markets and takeout windows. Here, 15 spots selling everything from natural sakes and Thai pancakes to craft beer and Cornish hens.

Bellwoods Brewery

Grabbing a few tallboys from Bellwoods’ takeout window isn’t new, but the Ossington brewery is now peddling far more than beer and branded tote bags. Along with cans of Witchshark, you can now grab curated boxes of Ontario produce, as well as other gourmet goodies like smoked Arctic char, sea buckthorn jelly and Québécois cheeses. Their non-edible offerings include fresh-cut flowers, macramé plant hangers and darling greeting cards. Open Monday to Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. 124 Ossington Ave., 416-535-4586, bellwoodsbrewery.com



Talad Thai Market

Maya Bay, Cabbagetown’s yet-to-open Thai restaurant, is currently hosting Talad Thai Market, a pop-up snack and smoothie bar. Thai drinks for sale include corn milk, sweet tamarind and butterfly pea flower iced tea, all of which pair perfectly with an order of savoury curry puffs. If you have a sweet tooth, check out the lotus blossom cookies or the fresh-made khanom buang, puck-sized crispy rice flour crepes that come in two permutations: salted coconut cream or sweet egg cream. Open Monday to Sunday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. 252 Carlton St., @taladthaimarketto



Queen and Beaver

This British pub just steps away from the (usually) bustling Yonge strip is now a sidewalk market selling cheap-and-cheerful wines from home (Tawse, Niagara) and abroad (Boutinot Cuvee Jean Paul, France) alongside Ontario ciders and craft beers. They’ve also morphed into a mini butcher shop of sorts, selling Stilton peppercorn bangers, brined chickens and house-ground burger patties, all ready for the grill. Prepared goods include their delightfully flakey pies, which come in chicken samosa, mushroom stilton, butternut squash coconut curry and even sweet apple. The house-canned British condiments (piccalilli, Branston pickle) are best paired with the savoury pies. Open Wednesday to Saturday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. 35 Elm St., 647-347-2712, queenandbeaverpub.ca



Thirsty and Miserable

This Kensington watering hole is selling cans of Ontario craft beer (Left Field, Matron, Dominion City) alongside La Croix, hand sanitizer, sacks of potatoes and bags of chips. They’ve also got some vinyl for sale, including some stuff from their pals Völur, an experimental doom metal trio. Open Mondays and Fridays 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. 197 Baldwin St., 647-607-0134, @thirstyandmiserable_bar



Decó

The Junction’s two-year-old Italian spot for daytime espresso and nighttime chianti has transformed into an al fresco bodega selling bottles of prosecco, packaged pasta sauces, lasagna and all kinds of barbecued goodies from red-sauce classics (sausage sandwiches) to grilled Cornish hens and whole sea breams. Open Monday to Sunday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. 2840 Dundas St. W., 416-761-0005, decotoronto.com



Rglr Coffee

This west-end café pulls gorgeous, velvety espresso from their Victoria Arduino Black Eagle, which is basically the Ferrari of espresso machines. Get your oat milk latte to go while stocking up on hard-to-find natural and nigori (cloudy) sakes, French pet nat rosés, and beers from Caledon’s Sonnen Hill Brewing. To complement the booze, Rglr has brought in snacks from their industry pals: kimchi from Uncle Mikey’s and jerky from Sakai Bar. Open Thursday to Sunday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Masks required. 548 Annette St., @rglr_coffee



Danny Barna’s Larb Shack

Larb—a herbaceous Southeast Asian meat salad—is winning people over at this Queen West pop-up. Chef Danny Barna’s take on the fresh Laotian dish combines ground beef chuck with fiery chilis, toasted nuts, cilantro, mint and a dash or three of fish sauce. Instead of plastic cutlery, the meal comes with cabbage leaves to make wraps. Barna’s also making a vegan variant using a walnut-mushroom-quinoa-lentil mix. Operating out of Canis’s storefront. Open Monday to Thursday 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday to Sunday 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. 746 Queen St. W., @larbshack



Sapori

Brockton Village dwellers in need of a no-fuss cinq-à-sept spread know to head to Sapori for bottles of biodynamic wine and top-tier charcuterie. For $35, the Full Formaggio and Salumi Board is a steal. The spread comes with lamb prosciutto, bresaola, coppa, smoked gouda, Madawaska (a sheep cheese), truffled Manchego, focaccia, smoked olives and a medley of mustards and preserves. Open Wednesday to Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 1588 Dundas St. W., 647-388-9667, saporitoronto.com



Wynona

Chef-owner Jeffrey Bovis was quick to react when Covid hit. He ditched his usual pretty pescatarian plates, and turned Wynona into an upscale grocer. Now, he’s selling Ontario produce, fresh pastas, sauces, marinated meats (heritage pork chops, whole flattened chickens, dry-aged NY strip steaks) and fancy sausages. Almost everything in the online retail shop (that hasn’t sold out already) is on offer during the pop-ups, which also stock an extended selection of natural wines. Open select weekends from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., check their Instagram account for updates. 819 Gerrard St. E., 416-778-5171, wynonatoronto.com



Midfield Wine Bar

Natural, organic, biodynamic and low-intervention wines are still the focus at this Dundas West wine bar. For deal seekers, they’re offering a three-litre bag of Nero d’Avola, a red Sicilian grape, that wine director Annette Bruley says will change people’s minds about boxed wine. On top of prepping terrines, sausage rolls and house-made condiments, chef Mark Redman has been busy tending to his garden. A selection of his crop, which includes Tokyo turnips, tender stem broccoli and salad greens, is available for sale in small quantities. Open Thursday and Friday 2 p.m.to 7 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. 1434 Dundas St. W., 647-345-7005, midfieldwine.com



Bar Volo

Brothers Tomas and Julian Morana hung plexiglass on Bar Volo’s garage doors to create a street-facing market. Through the window, customers can browse the immaculate beer display, which includes cans from Ontario breweries like Reverence Barrel Works and Half Hours on Earth. Booze aside, they’re basically running a full deli selling all kinds of cured meats (cacciatore salami, mortadella, nduja) and cheeses (burrata, buffalo mozzarella, Pecorino Romano). Also on offer are Spanish conservas (scallops, mussels, mackerel, octopus) and other sundry gourmet groceries (Blackbird Baking Co. baguettes, Maldon salt, house-made pasta sauces, pickled artichokes). Two people allowed inside the shop at the same time, but full curb-side service offered. Open Monday to Saturday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. 17 St. Nicholas St., 416-928-0018, barvolo.com



City Betty

Follow the handwritten bristol board sign that reads “EATS” for an ever-changing smorgasbord of delicious, well, eats. One day it’s haute hot dogs (Uppercut Meats franks on Martin’s Potato Roll buns), the next it’s a barbecue feast of smoked chicken thighs and side ribs. The kitchen is also selling house-made chips, preserves, dips and cookies, as well as produce boxes packed with greens (spring onions, kale, asparagus, rhubarb) and a recipe from the chef (this week’s is a rhubarb salsa). Also on offer: super boozy cocktail kits. No guests permitted inside. Tap payments only. Open Friday to Sunday, hours vary. Check Instagram for details. 1352 Danforth Ave., 647-271-3949, citybetty.com



Wenona Craft Beer Lodge

These craft beer purveyors in Bloorcourt have rolled up their street-facing window so passersby can grab tall cans to go. The list of a dozen Ontario-only cans changes weekly, and owner Phil Cacace is encouraging bulk buying: the more cans you buy, the bigger the discount. They’re also slinging slices of pie (pecan, strawberry-rhubarb) and sandwiches (Reubens, muffulettas and Cubanos). Open Tuesday to Thursday 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday to Monday 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. 1069 Bloor St. W., 647-344-6444, wenonalodge.ca



Imanishi

Grab a freshly made bento box, Japanese curry or a bowl gyudon from this Tokyo-home-cooking-dedicated kitchen. The sake selection is expansive, and the Japanese beer offerings go beyond the typical bottles of Asahi and Sapporo. Card payment only. Open Wednesday to Sunday 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. 1330 Dundas St. W., 416-706-4225, imanishi.ca



Hush Hush

This Junction bar might be closed, but staff is serving up gelato from a takeout window. If you’re after something a bit stronger than a double scoop of chocolate, you can pass a velvet rope and step into the space (only two people at a time) for a shot (served in a disposable cup) and a “social dis-dance,” a two-minute dance party. 2952 Dundas St. W., 647-669-2952, hushhushbar.ca