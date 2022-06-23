This chic sparkling rosé is the perfect way to toast the start of summer

This chic sparkling rosé is the perfect way to toast the start of summer

Celebrate International Rosé Day with friends, bubbles and French-inspired dishes

International Rosé Day is the unofficial summer holiday for wine lovers. Chic and elegant, De Chanceny Crémant de Loire Brut Rosé is the perfect bottle for sharing, pairing, and celebrating. This sparkling is an ideal companion for both sweet and savoury summer dishes.

A Rosé for Lovers of French Wine

A bubbly pink wine with a beautiful bottle to match, De Chanceny Crémant de Loire Brut Rosé is lively and refreshing. Delicate aromas of red berries, cherries, grapefruit, subtle floral notes and a touch of strawberries in cream, combined with a vibrant palate, make this wine inviting and easy to love.

Often called the approachable cousin to Champagne, Crémant sparkling wines are made using the same méthode traditionelle (or traditional method) as Champagne. Both get their bubbles from fermentation that occurs inside the bottle, rather than in the tanks used in the production of Prosecco. Bottles of Crémant are stored horizontally on wooden laths in De Chanceny’s cellars for a minimum of 12 to 16 months before disgorging, to develop an incomparably fine bead.

Crémant literally means ‘creamy’, and this wine style is known for having a soft, velvety sparkle. Made from a Cabernet Franc dominant blend, this food-friendly wine is ideal for all that summer offers. It makes a great complement to seafood dishes, grilled light meats, a bevy of veg dishes, and lightly sweet desserts.

Summer Pairings for Rosé Day and Beyond

The idyllic Loire Valley of France has an inspiring food and wine scene. Dishes are fresh, local and crafted from ingredients grown just beyond the vineyards of this French wine region. Savoury or sweet, meals from this region fully embody the idea that “what grows together goes together”. While we may be across the pond, creating delicious French-inspired pairings for this bubbly rosé is easy.

Taking a note from the Loire, De Chanceny’s sparkling rosé can be enjoyed chilled as an apéritif, or mixed into a mid-afternoon cocktail. The Crémant’s aromas shine through with meals that combine seaside fare and light meats with fresh vegetables. Enjoy with summery dishes including salmon (grilled, poached or smoked), seared scallops, prosciutto or French style cured jambon, soft cheeses, and asparagus in a beurre blanc sauce. Fitting that summer vibe to a tee, these dishes are stunning to the eyes but easy to make, and even more accessible with ingredients provided by a grocery delivery service like goodfood.

De Chanceny Crémant de Loire Brut Rosé also pairs perfectly with brunch. Serve with buttery, flaky croissants adorned with poached eggs or smoked salmon, or enjoy a glass with an assortment of pretty macarons. Eponymously named after its fourth-generation pastry chef, Nadège Nourian, Nadège is the patisserie in Toronto to find the most authentic pastries to pair with this bubbly rosé. Enjoy a glass with the vanilla, champagne, cotton candy, rose and pistachio flavours.

De Chanceny, Expressing the Loire Valley Through and Through

One of the most diverse French wine regions, the Loire Valley is known for outstanding red, white and sparkling wines. De Chanceny truly sums up the sparkling side of the region’s personality. Part of a co-op of wineries, De Chanceny uses grapes that have been cultivated in the region for centuries, including Cabernet Franc and Grolleau. Grown on selected plots to the south of Saumur, a famed area prized for clay-limestone soils, this cuvée summarizes years of tradition. Bubbles are this winery’s specialty, and the proof is in the glass.

Discover your favourite sparkling rosé pairings this summer with De Chanceny’s Crémant de Loire Brut Rosé. This pretty in pink sparkling is delicious and affordable. Cheerful and elegant, find De Chanceny at your local LCBO.