The Ultimate Gourmet Delivery Guide 2020

Marben’s Make-Your-Own John’s Burger Kit

$30

This literal beefcake has been at the top of Toronto’s best burger lists for the past 13 years. The beef is aged for up to 50 days before it’s ground, and the brisket braises for 24 hours. But all that work’s done for you. All you have to do is grill the patty, slap on the cheddar, toast the brioche buns and slather on some Branston pickle. Marben.ca.