The new Folly Brewpub: great beer and great food

The pub you know and love has upped the ante with a delicious new menu and brand-new brews

For years, Folly Brewpub has been one of Toronto’s standout destinations for suds lovers, offering some of the city’s most interesting brews. Now, the beloved brewpub is unveiling a major facelift, a brand new house-made food menu (think topped-up burgers, brisket poutine and brunch) and a new selection of supremely delicious beers. Consider this College Street spot the new clubhouse for daytime regulars, nighttime revellers, brunch lovers and beer nerds.

Handcrafted beers, old and new

Seasoned brewer Jamie Morris has been tasked with rolling out a new menu of craft beers, though fans of Folly’s former roster needn’t fear. “We are still brewing some Folly classics like Dovercourt Pale Ale, Folly Rice Lager and Flemish Cap (it’s in the fermentor right now!),” says Folly’s general manager Tina Lineman. “We’re just expanding our offerings to please many palates.”

Morris started learning about craft brewing as a youngster, helping his dad bottle brew-in-a-box beer. He’s now turning out IPAs and traditional English and German styles beers (albeit in a bit of a snazzier setup) and experimenting with adding unique ingredients to more classic styles.

Take Sir Bobby’s ESB, for example, one of Morris’s latest brews. It’s full of caramel character with a nutty finish and oh-so-easy drinking. Or give Trust No One a taste. It’s a take on the rarely seen Lichtenhainer style of smoked wheat sour beers. With smokey notes and a bright acidity, it is something extremely unique.

All of these beers and more are available in Folly’s decked-out bottle shop. Browse online and pre-order your favourite brews and consignment wines, then swing by and pick up just in time for happy hour. Or, stop by the shop and have one of Folly’s beer experts select the perfect pint for you.

For the cocktail fan, the drinks program nods to Folly’s brewing roots. Try the Paper Castle, a Paper Plane riff spiked with IPA or the Flying Lantern, a lemony, herbal vodka and soju-based cocktail with rice lager.

A brand new in-house menu

When it comes to food, Folly Brewpub has previously played home to a series of ghost kitchens. Now, the brewpub is offering its own full food menu of comforting, house-made classics crafted to pair with your favourite pints.

“The menu of elevated pub food delivers on all fronts,” says Lineman. “Any guest that has tried our food is blown away—they keep coming back for their favourites!” Don’t miss the Folly Burger, a USDA prime Angus beef chuck and aged short-rib burger, ground in-house and cooked to your preferred temperature. The brisket poutine has already earned itself a cult following. Lineman recalls one table of guests ordering four, one after the other.

One of the most exciting parts of the new food program? A boozy brunch featuring $5 mimosas made with fresh-squeezed orange juice and the core beer lineup for only $5.75 a pint. Expect breakfast poutine—poached eggs, smoked bacon lardons, cheese curds and hollandaise piled high on a plate of tater tots—plus several different takes on eggs benedict, including an Atlantic salmon benny with Jalapeno-cheddar biscuits. A breakfast burger is topped with a towering pile of crispy onions, a six-ounce house patty and sunny-side-up eggs while the steak frites includes a USDA prime Angus striploin and a healthy serving of truffle fries. For the sweet tooth, there are fluffy buttermilk pancakes with blueberries.

So come snack and sip at the new and improved Folly Brewpub, open seven days a week. Happy hour runs daily from 4:00pm to 7:00pm.