Chef Cory Vitiello is opening a new restaurant in the Financial District

Nearly two decades after redefining the city’s fine-dining scene with the Harbord Room, his intimately casual restaurant in Harbord Village, chef Cory Vitiello is kick-starting a new culinary venture in the heart of the Financial District on the main floor of the historic Dineen building. The Frederick (not to be confused with Scarborough’s Federick Restaurant) was named after architect Frederick Henry Herbert, who designed the Dineen. It’s scheduled to open in late August, just below the Chase, its sister restaurant, which occupies the building’s top floor. The 95-seat space will also have a patio on Temperance Street.

“Just like I did with the Harbord Room, I really thought about the neighbourhood when I came up with the menu,” Vitiello says. “I’m not looking to stamp my name here—I’ve already established myself. The style of dining I’ve always worked in feels really underserved in the core, and it just happens to be the way I really love to cook and eat.”

The menu, though a work in progress, will include house-made pappardelle with braised veal cheek topped with toasted sourdough, parsley and parmesan. (Fans of the Harbord Room’s duck ragù, take note.) But the real showstopper is the second coming of the Harbord Room burger, featuring a fat patty that promises to put paper-thin smash burgers to shame.

And dessert is no afterthought. “I really put my heart and soul into our dramatically oversized desserts. I’m particularly proud of them,” says Vitiello. Financial District folks, take heed: your belt buckles may need to loosen a few notches.