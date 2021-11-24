A spirited guide to holiday gifts

A spirited guide to holiday gifts

Plus, winter cocktail recipes and festive bottle gift tags to bring the cheer

Spirits are a perennial present for good reason, anticipating celebrations big and small. Liquid cheer is a welcome gift for almost anyone, from co-workers to in-laws to neighbours.

To really zhuzh up your gifting and make your bottles present-worthy, download our recipe gift tags below. Print, cut them out and affix them to card stock, then pad out your present with a few thoughtful additions.

The ultimate host gift

Maestro Dobel Diamante is the original Cristalino tequila—carefully aged, crystal-clear tequila filtered through a special process to smooth out the spirit, an excellent conversation starter all on its own. Just add a bow. LCBO#: 401307, 750 mL, $64.95

Spike your eggnog

This drink traditionally calls for spirits like brandy or whiskey, but the toasted notes of caramel and honeyed almonds of the Gran Centenario Añejo shine in seasonal sips. Package it with a carton of ’nog and cinnamon sticks for a DIY kit. LCBO#: 10912, 750 mL, $50.95

What to get the spirits aficionado

Opt for a bar-cart-worthy bottle of Jose Cuervo Reserva De La Familia Extra Añejo, an aged tequila with all the nuanced flavours of a fine cognac, and wrap it up with a snifter. LCBO#: 488205, 750 mL, $198.95

Gifting rum?

A few bottles of ginger beer, your favourite mule cup, and some festive garnishes will pair perfectly with the 13 secret spices used to create The Kraken Black Spiced Rum. LCBO#: 225698, 750 mL, $32.95

Level up coffee

Bushmills Black Bush Irish Whiskey’s deep intense character makes it a perfect pair with a cheeky mug for a cozy Irish coffee set. LCBO#: 61374, 750 mL, $39.45

Shopping for a whiskey lover?

Pair a bottle of triple-distilled Bushmills 10-Year-Old Single Malt Irish Whiskey with a couple of rocks glasses for sipping. LCBO#: 131870, 750 mL, $51.45

For the bar cart

The unique art deco look of The Sexton bottle is perfect for the décor enthusiast who loves a barware focal point. LCBO#: 541607, 750 mL, $49.95

Know a martini fan?

That bottle of Boodles Gin will look extra appealing coupled with dry vermouth and a jar of olives. LCBO#: 397539, 750 mL, $30

Download the recipe gift tags