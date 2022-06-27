Why Scaddabush Mimico is going to be your go-to summer dining destination

Why Scaddabush Mimico is going to be your go-to summer dining destination

Hello, lakeside pizza picnics

If you’ve been on the hunt for a new date night spot with a chic, downtown feel and a side of stunning lakeside views, you need to make your way over to Scaddabush’s bustling location in Mimico.

The perfect balance between the city and the suburbs, this southwest Toronto neighbourhood is well-known for its beachy lifestyle and amenities, including waterfront cycling and running trails, farmers’ markets, lakeside parks and delicious bites.

Only a short car or transit ride away from the downtown core and nearby neighbourhoods, Scaddabush is located near Lakeshore Boulevard West and the Gardiner Expressway, right on Marine Parade Drive—a bustling strip that’s only steps away from a scenic lakeside park. Drivers also have easy access to parking at the nearby Eau de Soleil condo buildings for just $5 for three hours.

“Our Mimico team is passionate about offering our authentic Italian dishes to local residents and summer visitors on one of the most expansive lake view patios in the city. I am also incredibly proud of our expanded to-go program which will allow guests to stop in to grab our scratch-made gelato or our hand stretched high heat Neapolitan style pizza – perfect for picnics and summer nights at the beach. “ – Mike Cappiello, vice-president of operations at Scaddabush

If you’ve been craving authentic Italian food served in a stylish and approachable space or a tasty to-go menu offering for your next lakeside picnic, Scaddabush is the place to be. From freshly made pizzas, sandwiches, housemade gelato and sorbettos to thirst-quenching draught beer and generous pours of wine available in takeout growlers, here’s a closer look at their menu.

The Food

Scaddabush prides itself on being “scratch-made” with a robust menu that has something for everyone.

Made from scratch and in-house with some of the finest double zero flour imported directly from Italy, their pizzas are light as air and will give you the cheese pull moment that dreams are made of. If you’re in the mood for a classic, their Margherita topped with fresh basil, San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, pecorino, house dried tomatoes and basil oil will check your boxes.

The next time you plan a lakeside picnic, walk over to Scaddabush and pick up a pizza or sandwich to-go for the ultimate dinner with a view.

The Drinks

Beer or wine to-go, anybody? You read that right. Scaddabush serves 32-ounce glass growlers filled with beer or wine that you can take out with your meal. If your heart’s calling for a cold beer, they have a variety of import, premium and domestic beers such as Creemore, Steam Whistle Pilsner, Stella Artois and Coors Light. For our wine-lovers, they serve both San Tiziano red and white blends, along with a refreshing red or white sangria. How can you go wrong?

The Dessert

Last but certainly not least, we predict that your summer staple will be Scaddabush’s homemade gelato and sorbetto. Grab a scoop (or two) and enjoy it while on a lakeside stroll. From classics like pistachio and lemon sorbetto to more decadent combos like vanilla maple, salted caramel or mango, Scaddabush’s gelato and sorbetto bar is a sweet-tooth’s dream.

The Space

Whether you bring together all your loved ones with a large booking or opt for a more intimate dining experience, you’re in for an incredible meal in a gorgeous setting.

Their lakeside patio is also an outdoor dining lover’s dream in the summertime. Along with their rollout gelato bar available all summer long, they also offer live music for guests and diners on summer long weekends.

Click here to explore Scaddabush and order a pizza to-go today.