This is where you can find a taste of Indonesia on the Danforth

Name: Sambal Contact: 463 Danforth Ave., @sambal.to

Neighbourhood: Riverdale

Owners: Maureen Usman, Jasson Powell Wijaya Chef: Andrea Santawirya Accessibility: Not fully accessible

The Danforth’s newest addition is a surprising and delightful spot serving up Indonesian food. Although neither Maureen Usman, an immigration lawyer, nor Jasson Powell Wijaya, a graphic designer, has a background in hospitality, their cultural experience and shared passion for their cuisine provide a foundation as strong as any stacked resumé.

Sambal’s story began in 2020, a year that was anything but kind to restaurants. At the time, Usman was running her legal practice from home and longing for connection. She and her husband began cooking Indonesian recipes as a way to feel closer to home. “We were lonely, and the closest thing to home is food,” she says.

From left: sous-chef Helen Surijadjaja, sous-chef Renz Manalo, bartender Hansen Budidjaja, co-owner Maureen Usman, executive chef Andrea Santawirya and co-owner Jasson Powell Wijaya

That same year, Powell Wijaya found himself in a tough situation: only 17 and brand new to the big city, having just moved to Toronto from Indonesia. “I knew Jasson from church, and I was concerned for him,” says Usman. Rather than burying this worry among the pandemic’s growing list of concerns, Usman took action. She reached out to Powell Wijaya and a few other church friends who had recently emigrated from Indonesia. “My husband and I don’t have children, and we had extra space,” Usman explains. “We felt for these kids who had just arrived and didn’t have proper places to live, so we invited them in.”

The house soon became a communal kitchen. They cooked together, shared recipes from their culture and ate as a family. For fun, Usman began posting some of their dishes on Instagram. Then social media took its course, turning something private and wholesome into something everyone wanted a taste of. Instead of guarding their cozy pandemic pastime, Usman and Powell Wijaya decided to grow it, and Sambal was born.

Executive chef Andrea Santawirya plays with fire

Their first step was a pop-up at Square One, which ran from 2021 to 2023, when they paused it to search for a permanent space (and one that wasn’t in a food court). “We realized it wasn’t just Indonesians who loved our food—people from all communities did,” says Usman. “And we never watered anything down to make it more marketable.”

The Food

The menu comprises savoury, sweet and spicy takes on popular Indonesian dishes and street-food snacks. Noodles are hand-pulled and glossed with velvety chicken fat. Grilled chicken marinates for two days before meeting the flame. And every house-made sambal—whether a ground peanut blend or a simple chili-garlic—is distinct, because it’s made to be. “Our food is very traditional. We import all of our spices, and some of the dishes take days to make,” says Usman. “Back home, we eat on a piece of paper with a banana leaf, but here, we’re going to give you nice plates!”

The sambal flight showcases three chili-based concoctions, each outdoing the last. On the left, the sambal terasi leans funky, incorporating Indonesian shrimp paste with red, Thai and serrano chilies. Next up, the ijo is a more forgiving green-chili sambal, blending green chilies with tomatoes, coconut oil, garlic and shallots. Finally, the peanut sambal marries roasted peanuts with garlic, tamarind, raw and fried shallots, and lime leaf. The cooling sambal is, Usman says, a gift. “If I give only spicy sambals, the poor Canadians will die!” Shrimp chips come on the side for scooping. $12

For the street-style satay, deboned chicken thighs are marinated for 48 hours in a balanced bath of sweet soy sauce, shallots and coriander. Then they’re skewered, fire-grilled, drizzled with peanut sauce and sweet soy reduction, garnished with crispy fried shallots, and served with achar (pickled vegetables). $18

For the bakmi ayam, imported hand-pulled wheat noodles are boiled and enveloped with rich, silky chicken fat. The velvety noodles are topped with crispy chicken that was marinated in soy and oyster sauces, then stir-fried. It’s garnished with scallions and fried shallots and served with fried wonton chips and blanched Chinese broccoli. A gingery bone broth and some sambal are served on the side for anyone who wants to spice things up. $20

For the nasi goreng kampung, braised chicken is fried to order and topped with a mound of crispy shredded galangal. It comes with coconut fried rice, ribboned eggs, a trail mix of peanuts and fried anchovies, cucumber slices, and of course, sambal. $22

For the house version of rendang, flank steak simmers low and slow for 48 hours in a creamy coconut-milk bath infused with warm spices and aromatics. The tender beef is served alongside steamed jasmine rice, more of that Indonesian trail mix, prawn crackers and crispy twice-cooked eggs (first boiled, then fried) propped up in a pool of balado, a red chili sambal. $30

For the hero dish, iga bakar, Canadian Prime beef ribs are braised for 45 minutes in a pressure cooker along with beef broth and aromatics. Once removed, they’re grilled, basted with sambal and sweet soy. The tender, sticky ribs are then garnished with crispy shallots and served with grilled romaine hearts. $42

The Drinks

Classic cocktails (think whiskey sours and negronis) share the list with interesting Indonesian-inspired creations. There’s the Sambal Margarita, a bold riff on the original that packs plenty of heat. But the drinks with more direct lines to the archipelago—like the Kelanakolada, a lush mix of rum, cream of coconut, pineapple juice and coco pandan—steal the show.

Here we have the Bali Sangria. It blends white wine with curaçao, limoncello, brandy, lychee juice, St-Germain and coconut water. Garnished with blueberries, lychee, grapes and lemon slices and topped with a purple float of Empress gin, it’s both visually striking and very tasty. $20

The Sambal margarita is a fiery take on a traditional margarita that incorporates house sambal for punch. $16

For the Sirsak Sour, soursop juice provides sweetness while vodka, egg white and lemon juice play their traditional sour cocktail roles. $16

A tribute to Powell Wijaya’s hometown, Clouds Over Bandung is a blend of tequila blanco, imported Indonesian jasmine tea and simple syrup. The “cloud” on top is a house-made foam of cream cheese, heavy cream, salt and sugar. $18

The Space

Traditional Indonesian textiles, tropical millwork, woven artifacts, hanging greenery and a lush, jungle-inspired colour palette transport diners far away from the Danforth.