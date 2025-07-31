/
1x
Advertisement
Proudly Canadian, obsessively Toronto. Subscribe to Toronto Life!
Food & Drink

A popular Singaporean cheese shop and café is opening a sister restaurant

Agak Agak Kopitiam, from the owners of Kiss My Pans, has come to Cabbagetown

By Leah Rumack
 | July 31, 2025
Copy link
The exterior of Agak Agak, a Singaporean restaurant in Cabbagetown
Photos courtesy of Agak Agak

East-enders who are also fans of Singaporean cheese shop and café Kiss My Pans no longer have to travel to Little Italy for their hawker-style cuisine. That’s because Jeanne Chai and David Burga have just opened Agak Agak Kopitiam in Cabbagetown—and the crowds are already crowding.

“Many of our regulars were telling us they had to trek across town, so we decided it would be a good idea to open something in the east so our customers from that side can pop in,” says Burga. “People know us and come from very far away—there are a lot of expats who used to live in Singapore and Malaysia who are seeking these flavours that remind them of home.”

Jeanne Chai and David Burga inside their restaurant Agak Agak
Chai and Burga inside their new Cabbagetown restaurant

Related: Cabbagetown’s newest restaurant transports guests to Morocco

While Kiss My Pans is a more casual self-service and takeout spot, Agak Agak is a sit-down restaurant with a different menu. The name means “a bit of this, a bit of that,” and it reflects how Chai and Burga are paying tribute to family recipes that have been passed down from generation to generation.

“Very often, when trying to document a recipe by asking for exact measurements, you’d be met with an exclamation of Agak agak!” says Chai. “Because that’s the way our ancestors have always cooked at home—it was always a pinch of this, a blob of that, and you wing it by tasting, smelling and looking.”

Advertisement
A plate of Hainanese chicken with rice, sauces and soup

Related: The Old Spaghetti Factory is getting a sister restaurant and speakeasy

The tight menu at Agak Agak consists of two appetizers, three mains, three deserts and, of course, Singaporean coffee (IYKYK). Guests can start with some rojak, a punchy salad of jicama, cucumber, pineapple, green apple, crunchy youtiao and tofu puffs in a spicy peanut dressing. Mains include a silky laksa made with yellow egg noodles in a rich, shrimpy and spicy coconut broth. For dessert, there’s ice kachang: shaved ice covered in sweet red bean cream, corn, grass jelly, pandan jelly and condensed milk. But, whatever you do, please don’t ask for any substitutions—there are no swapsies, spice-level modifications or babying of any sort.

“We’re purists,” says Chai. “We don’t dumb down our spices and flavours to suit the Canadian palate. We want Torontonians to learn, embrace and enjoy our cuisine the way we remembered and ate it at home.”

Singaporean shaved ice

THIS CITY

Obsessive coverage of Toronto, straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our terms of use and privacy policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Leah Rumack
Leah Rumack

Leah Rumack has worked as the deputy editor of Today’s Parent and the features director of Fashion and has contributed as a writer to a long list of Canadian brands including Toronto Life, the Globe and Mail, the Toronto Star, Chatelaine, Elle Canada, Zoomer, the National Post, EnRoute and Re:porter. Her work focuses on travel, food, pop culture, beauty and fashion.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Big Stories

Becoming El Jefe: The story of Ryan Wedding, Canada’s Olympic snowboarder turned ruthless drug lord
Deep Dives

Becoming El Jefe: The story of Ryan Wedding, Canada’s Olympic snowboarder turned ruthless drug lord

The $4-Million Girlfriend Experience: The thief, the cam girl and their whirlwind fraudulent romance
Deep Dives

The $4-Million Girlfriend Experience: The thief, the cam girl and their whirlwind fraudulent romance

Inside the rise and fall of the Vaulter Bandit, the 21st century’s most notorious bank robber
Deep Dives

Inside the rise and fall of the Vaulter Bandit, the 21st century’s most notorious bank robber

Trump's Loss, Toronto's Gain: Meet the artists, professors, scientists and other luminaries ditching the US and moving north
Deep Dives

Trump’s Loss, Toronto’s Gain: Meet the artists, professors, scientists and other luminaries ditching the US and moving north

Dancing Queens: Patrons, staff and performers share their wildest memories of Crews and Tangos, Toronto’s most storied drag bar
Deep Dives

Dancing Queens: Patrons, staff and performers share their wildest memories of Crews and Tangos, Toronto’s most storied drag bar

Edward the Conqueror: The unlikely ascent of Canada’s telecom king
Deep Dives

Edward the Conqueror: The unlikely ascent of Canada’s telecom king

Inside the Latest Issue

The August issue of Toronto Life features the battle between owners and renters in cottage country. Plus, our obsessive coverage of everything that matters now in the city.