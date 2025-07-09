/
1x
Advertisement
Proudly Canadian, obsessively Toronto. Subscribe to Toronto Life!
Food & Drink

Cabbagetown’s newest restaurant transports guests to Morocco

Rayah is a café by day, bistro by night

By Liza Agrba| Photography by Ryan Nangreaves
 | July 9, 2025
Copy link
A spread of Moroccan dishes and drinks at Rayah in Toronto

Name: Rayah Contact: 507 Parliament St., @rayahcafe
Neighbourhood: Cabbagetown Chef-owner: Wafa El Rhazi Accessibility: Not fully accessible

Wafa El Rhazi grew up in Paris, the daughter of a Moroccan father and an Algerian mother, and spent her summers taking road trips to North Africa—France, Spain, the ferry to Tangier, and then on to family, couscous and sun. “It was a kind of pilgrimage,” she says. That layered identity is the culinary and cultural backbone of Rayah.

The chef and owner of Rayah, Wafa El Rhazi
Chef-owner Wafa El Rhazi

Related: Tatin Bakehouse, a French bakery in Oakville with a Michelin connection

Before opening Rayah, Wafa spent a decade in the tech world—including a stint at Google—while spending most of her spare time and money on travel and food. She moved to Toronto in 2021 on a working holiday visa, had her second child in late 2023 and used her maternity leave to start building a restaurant. Rayah is the result: a French Moroccan café open all day for pastries and mint tea in the mornings and mezze-style starters and warmly spiced tajines in the evenings.

“I wanted to create an immersive experience of the real Morocco I grew up in—not the fantasy version with camels and belly dancers,” she says. You can feel the connection to that Morocco in every thoughtful detail: a mounted display of traditional leather slippers handcrafted in Fez, semolina crêpes served warm with honey and mint tea poured from a height to release its herbal aroma.

Advertisement
The exterior of Rayal, a French Moroccan restaurant in Toronto
The Food

French and Moroccan influences run throughout. There are buttery croissants, savoury brioche buns and strong coffee in the morning. For dinner, mezze-style starters, couscous bowls and classic Parisian bistro dishes are reworked with North African warmth. The lamb tajine—sweet-savoury and slow-cooked with prunes and apricots—is served not with couscous but with creamy gratin dauphinois. In Paris, the bistro staple is sausage and mash; here, it’s house-made merguez sausage over buttery potatoes, finished with jus.

Rayah’s menu is built to suit any part of the day: the café sells house-made pastries from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and dinner starts at 6 p.m. Coming soon: brunch.

A selection of house-made French and Moroccan pastries
Here we have a few picks from the pastry case. Those folded squares in the middle are msemmen, Moroccan semolina crêpes traditionally served warm with honey and mint tea

 

A soft brioche bun filled with roasted peppers, topped with a cracked egg and oregano; and a croissant stuffed with house-made merguez sausage, harissa aïoli, fried shallots and chives
Above, a soft brioche bun filled with roasted peppers and topped with a cracked egg and oregano. Below, a croissant stuffed with house-made merguez sausage, harissa aïoli, fried shallots and chives. $7.50 each

 

A trio of phyllo-wrapped pastilla rolls
A trio of phyllo-wrapped pastilla rolls—Rayah’s café-friendly take on briwat, a classic Moroccan dish. There’s the traditional chicken version, one with beef and herb aïoli, and a vegetarian one. $12.90

 

Advertisement
These are maakouda, golden-fried potato balls filled with cheese and seasoned with shallot, cilantro and nutmeg
These are maakouda, golden-fried potato balls filled with cheese and seasoned with shallot, cilantro and nutmeg. They’re soft inside, crisp outside and served with a herb aïoli. Think Moroccan mozzarella sticks—only better. $9.90

 

Chicken pastilla
Here we have a traditional chicken pastilla, filled with slow-cooked onions, cinnamon, honey, almonds and orange blossom and topped with powdered sugar and toasted almonds. $22.90

 

A garden salad
Rayah’s house salad (which comes with the chicken pastilla) is a mix of greens, tomato, cucumber and peppers, topped with toasted almonds and a house dressing made with olive oil, mustard, honey and a garlicky egg-free aïoli

 

A kemia plate, a trio of Moroccan dips served with spongy semolina crêpes called baghrir
This is Rayah’s kemia plate, a trio of Moroccan dips served with spongy semolina pancakes called baghrir. From left: taktouka (tomato and pepper), roasted carrot with orange blossom and dill, and zaalouk (eggplant and tomato) topped with cheese and pomegranate. $9.90

 

Lamb tagine with gratin dauphinois
Rayah’s slow-cooked lamb tajine contains tender lamb with prunes, apricots, toasted almonds and dhamira (caramelized onions cooked for hours in house spices). It’s served with a side of creamy, garlicky gratin dauphinois. $29.90

 

Advertisement
This is the Couscous Royale, a Paris-born spin on the North African staple
This is the Couscous Royale, a Paris-born spin on the North African staple. It comes loaded with chicken, lamb and merguez sausage, plus tender vegetables and a spiced broth—all spooned over fluffy semolina. $29.90

 

Raspberry flan
This is the raspberry edition of Rayah’s house flan, a specialty that’s hard to find in Toronto. Made with Madagascar vanilla and baked until set, it’s creamy and custardy but surprisingly light. $10.90 per slice, $43.60 for a whole flan
The Drinks

There’s no alcohol at Rayah, but it isn’t missed. Moroccan mint tea is freshly brewed, and French café staples—espresso, café crème, noisette—are all on offer, along with fresh-squeezed juices and a growing list of zero-proof cocktails built with high-quality spirit alternatives. There’s also a lineup of diabolos, a French summer classic made with sparkling water and fruit syrup in nostalgic flavours like banana, violet and orgeat.

Hot Moroccan mint tea, brewed fresh with spearmint and poured from a height for that essential frothy finish
Hot Moroccan mint tea, brewed fresh with spearmint and poured from a height for that essential frothy finish. The waterfall technique also helps to release the aroma of the herbs. Also available iced. $6.50 for a small, $9.90 for a large

 

Cabbagetown's newest restaurant transports guests to Morocco
The Space

At the front is the café counter, lined with pastries and coffee service. Beside it, the dining room channels a classic Parisian brasserie: globe lights, bistro mirrors, and half-panelled walls layered with Moroccan details like handwoven baskets, family photos, and a 1960s radio that belonged to Wafa’s husband’s grandfather. A hallway styled like a Paris Métro station, complete with authentic signage from Barbès-Rochechouart (a neighbourhood central to Paris’s North African diaspora), connects the dining room to the sunroom, which is bright and relaxed, filled with Moroccan lanterns, instruments and rugs. Beyond that, there’s a secluded plant-lined patio that feels worlds away from Parliament Street.

The mosaic tiled floor at the entrance of Rayah in Toronto
People wait to place their orders at the counter inside Rayah
Cabbagetown's newest restaurant transports guests to Morocco
The main dining room at Rayah
The dining room at Rayah is decorated with Moroccan poufs, textiles, pottery and a bicycle
The hallway separating the front dining room from the back sunroom at Rayah
The back sunroom at Rayah in Toronto
The back patio at Rayah in Toronto's Cabbagetown neighbourhood
Photo by Ryan Nangreaves

THIS CITY

Obsessive coverage of Toronto, straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our terms of use and privacy policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Big Stories

The $4-Million Girlfriend Experience: The thief, the cam girl and their whirlwind fraudulent romance
Deep Dives

The $4-Million Girlfriend Experience: The thief, the cam girl and their whirlwind fraudulent romance

Inside the rise and fall of the Vaulter Bandit, the 21st century’s most notorious bank robber
Deep Dives

Inside the rise and fall of the Vaulter Bandit, the 21st century’s most notorious bank robber

Trump's Loss, Toronto's Gain: Meet the artists, professors, scientists and other luminaries ditching the US and moving north
Deep Dives

Trump’s Loss, Toronto’s Gain: Meet the artists, professors, scientists and other luminaries ditching the US and moving north

Dancing Queens: Patrons, staff and performers share their wildest memories of Crews and Tangos, Toronto’s most storied drag bar
Deep Dives

Dancing Queens: Patrons, staff and performers share their wildest memories of Crews and Tangos, Toronto’s most storied drag bar

Edward the Conqueror: The unlikely ascent of Canada’s telecom king
Deep Dives

Edward the Conqueror: The unlikely ascent of Canada’s telecom king

Lady Parts: Inside Meredith MacNeill and Jennifer Whalen’s new show, Small Achievable Goals
Deep Dives

Lady Parts: Inside Meredith MacNeill and Jennifer Whalen’s new show, Small Achievable Goals

Inside the Latest Issue

The August issue of Toronto Life features the battle between owners and renters in cottage country. Plus, our obsessive coverage of everything that matters now in the city.