Cabbagetown’s newest restaurant transports guests to Morocco

Name: Rayah Contact: 507 Parliament St., @rayahcafe

Neighbourhood: Cabbagetown Chef-owner: Wafa El Rhazi Accessibility: Not fully accessible

Wafa El Rhazi grew up in Paris, the daughter of a Moroccan father and an Algerian mother, and spent her summers taking road trips to North Africa—France, Spain, the ferry to Tangier, and then on to family, couscous and sun. “It was a kind of pilgrimage,” she says. That layered identity is the culinary and cultural backbone of Rayah.

Chef-owner Wafa El Rhazi

Before opening Rayah, Wafa spent a decade in the tech world—including a stint at Google—while spending most of her spare time and money on travel and food. She moved to Toronto in 2021 on a working holiday visa, had her second child in late 2023 and used her maternity leave to start building a restaurant. Rayah is the result: a French Moroccan café open all day for pastries and mint tea in the mornings and mezze-style starters and warmly spiced tajines in the evenings.

“I wanted to create an immersive experience of the real Morocco I grew up in—not the fantasy version with camels and belly dancers,” she says. You can feel the connection to that Morocco in every thoughtful detail: a mounted display of traditional leather slippers handcrafted in Fez, semolina crêpes served warm with honey and mint tea poured from a height to release its herbal aroma.

The Food

French and Moroccan influences run throughout. There are buttery croissants, savoury brioche buns and strong coffee in the morning. For dinner, mezze-style starters, couscous bowls and classic Parisian bistro dishes are reworked with North African warmth. The lamb tajine—sweet-savoury and slow-cooked with prunes and apricots—is served not with couscous but with creamy gratin dauphinois. In Paris, the bistro staple is sausage and mash; here, it’s house-made merguez sausage over buttery potatoes, finished with jus.

Rayah’s menu is built to suit any part of the day: the café sells house-made pastries from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and dinner starts at 6 p.m. Coming soon: brunch.

Here we have a few picks from the pastry case. Those folded squares in the middle are msemmen, Moroccan semolina crêpes traditionally served warm with honey and mint tea

Above, a soft brioche bun filled with roasted peppers and topped with a cracked egg and oregano. Below, a croissant stuffed with house-made merguez sausage, harissa aïoli, fried shallots and chives. $7.50 each

A trio of phyllo-wrapped pastilla rolls—Rayah’s café-friendly take on briwat, a classic Moroccan dish. There’s the traditional chicken version, one with beef and herb aïoli, and a vegetarian one. $12.90

These are maakouda, golden-fried potato balls filled with cheese and seasoned with shallot, cilantro and nutmeg. They’re soft inside, crisp outside and served with a herb aïoli. Think Moroccan mozzarella sticks—only better. $9.90

Here we have a traditional chicken pastilla, filled with slow-cooked onions, cinnamon, honey, almonds and orange blossom and topped with powdered sugar and toasted almonds. $22.90

Rayah’s house salad (which comes with the chicken pastilla) is a mix of greens, tomato, cucumber and peppers, topped with toasted almonds and a house dressing made with olive oil, mustard, honey and a garlicky egg-free aïoli

This is Rayah’s kemia plate, a trio of Moroccan dips served with spongy semolina pancakes called baghrir. From left: taktouka (tomato and pepper), roasted carrot with orange blossom and dill, and zaalouk (eggplant and tomato) topped with cheese and pomegranate. $9.90

Rayah’s slow-cooked lamb tajine contains tender lamb with prunes, apricots, toasted almonds and dhamira (caramelized onions cooked for hours in house spices). It’s served with a side of creamy, garlicky gratin dauphinois. $29.90

This is the Couscous Royale, a Paris-born spin on the North African staple. It comes loaded with chicken, lamb and merguez sausage, plus tender vegetables and a spiced broth—all spooned over fluffy semolina. $29.90

This is the raspberry edition of Rayah’s house flan, a specialty that’s hard to find in Toronto. Made with Madagascar vanilla and baked until set, it’s creamy and custardy but surprisingly light. $10.90 per slice, $43.60 for a whole flan

The Drinks

There’s no alcohol at Rayah, but it isn’t missed. Moroccan mint tea is freshly brewed, and French café staples—espresso, café crème, noisette—are all on offer, along with fresh-squeezed juices and a growing list of zero-proof cocktails built with high-quality spirit alternatives. There’s also a lineup of diabolos, a French summer classic made with sparkling water and fruit syrup in nostalgic flavours like banana, violet and orgeat.

Hot Moroccan mint tea, brewed fresh with spearmint and poured from a height for that essential frothy finish. The waterfall technique also helps to release the aroma of the herbs. Also available iced. $6.50 for a small, $9.90 for a large

The Space

At the front is the café counter, lined with pastries and coffee service. Beside it, the dining room channels a classic Parisian brasserie: globe lights, bistro mirrors, and half-panelled walls layered with Moroccan details like handwoven baskets, family photos, and a 1960s radio that belonged to Wafa’s husband’s grandfather. A hallway styled like a Paris Métro station, complete with authentic signage from Barbès-Rochechouart (a neighbourhood central to Paris’s North African diaspora), connects the dining room to the sunroom, which is bright and relaxed, filled with Moroccan lanterns, instruments and rugs. Beyond that, there’s a secluded plant-lined patio that feels worlds away from Parliament Street.