Master your everyday wine and cheese pairing

Hosting just got easier with this Robert Mondavi Winery x Cheese Boutique collaboration

We’ve all been dreaming of that perfect moment where we’ll finally be able to raise a toast to the holiday spirit with the ones we love. Why not do that impeccably?

Meet two time-honoured classics coming out of Robert Mondavi Winery, the soul of Napa Valley’s fine wine: Robert Mondavi Napa Valley Fumé Blanc and Robert Mondavi Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon. Fumé Blanc is a refreshing Sauvignon Blanc that layers every sip with notes of lime blossom, grapefruit citrus, green apple, juicy peach, fresh melon and a hint of jasmine.

In contrast, the Robert Mondavi Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon is full and juicy, brimming with black fruit and touches of bittersweet chocolate among velvety tannins that result in a long, smooth finish. To take it further, the fresh and ripe blackberry and black plum jam aromas of the Cabernet Sauvignon are gently framed by notes of dried thyme and toast. Serving these two wines with the perfect accompaniments will make anyone the host with the most. But this doesn’t have to come hand in hand with any stress. Curious about more? You can explore Robert Mondavi Winery’s offerings online and in-store at your local LCBO.

“The golden rule of wine and cheese pairing has to be that you ‘drink what you like and eat what you like.’ Taking this attitude opens one up to exploring and experimenting with combinations and is endlessly entertaining,” shares master of wine, Elsa Macdonald. She notes that sweeter wines are the most adaptable in cheese pairing choices. But if you have your hands on a more refreshing wine with bright acidity, you could truly let it shine with fresh-styled cheeses as well as cheeses with an acidic rind. Creamier, full-bodied white wines, on the other hand, often pair beautifully with creamy cheeses, whereas tannic wines—the red wines that leave your gums a little sticky—shine the brightest when paired with somewhat aged cheeses with a salty or nutty character.

There’s no room to fail at creating the ultimate cheeseboard with Robert Mondavi Winery’s approach. Still, they’ve made hosting that much easier with the cheeseboards they’ve created in collaboration with Toronto’s very own Cheese Boutique. Ease into your festivities with a board to flawlessly accompany both the Robert Mondavi Napa Valley Fumé Blanc and Robert Mondavi Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon. The Cheese Boutique curated both cheese boards with cheese selections and wine tasting notes coming together to form a completely different, new and exciting flavour profile. And this is what makes them the elegant choice for hosting and as a gift for your host.

Explore Robert Mondavi Winery’s offerings online and in-store at your local LCBO. Get your hands on the perfect *limited edition* holiday cheeseboards here.