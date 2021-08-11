For the love of lobster – discover a taste of Prince Edward Island

Taste your way through GTA restaurants’ lobster roll menus from August 11 to September 27 to win a trip to PEI

If the last year and a half of lockdowns and social distancing has taught us anything, it’s to indulge in the finer things while we can and take time to explore and appreciate our own backyards. With that said, it’s hard to think of anything finer or more indulgent than fresh lobster straight from Prince Edward Island.

The breathtaking expanse of the Great North means great eats from coast to coast, especially when it comes to sensational seafood. Taste test Prince Edward Island’s food culture right here at home in Toronto during the PEI Lobster Roll Call contest. Restaurants across the city and beyond are being tasked with building the ultimate PEI lobster rolls—an homage to East Coast cuisine, packed with culture and cooked with love and respect for the sea.

Prince Edward Island, coined appropriately as Canada’s Food Island, is an international hot-spot destination for fine dining, largely thanks to the incredible bounty of the ocean. So, you don’t really need an excuse to take yourself on a PEI lobster roll taste test here in the city — but we have one for you anyway!

Running from August 11 through September 27, the PEI Lobster Roll Call Contest is your opportunity to follow your taste buds around town and try mouth-watering, finger-licking takes on the famous treat at participating restaurants. Vote for your favourite roll to enter for a chance to win a Three Night Trip to Prince Edward Island from Tourism PEI, valued at $3,000, including flights, accommodation, a $200 Canada’s Food Island gift card, Lobster PEI swag and more. Take your newfound or age-old passion for PEI lobster to its home province.

In PEI, red is more than a primary colour—it represents a way of life, heritage and pride that runs deep. It’s the colour of the province’s iconic vermillion shorelines, Anne of Green Gables’s braided hair, lobster and the hearts of the fishers who harvest them. These 3rd- and 4th-generation lobster fishers have made it their mission to bring the best-of-the-best in seafood and intergenerational tradition to your dining table, having perfected their Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) certified sustainable practices over more than 150 years. When you taste their lobster, you get a taste of their history and traditions, too.

Before the pandemic, many of us discovered culture and beauty while we ate our way around the world. As travel restrictions begin to ease up, indulge in a visit to Prince Edward Island and get your fill of beaches, culture, outdoor adventure, coastal views and of course, culinary delights found only in the province nicknamed The Garden of the Gulf. Golf your way around the province, take in the sights on a coastal drive itinerary, learn about the thousand-year-old Mi’kmaq history and so much more.

Support a truly Canadian industry, support your local restaurants and connect with a small-yet-mighty corner of Canada. Come out of the pandemic with a taste for PEI’s iconic lobster and the urge to explore this beautiful country.

Celebrate this Canadian summer staple dish with PEI lobster rolls at these GTA restaurants and vote for your favourite in the PEI Lobster Roll Call for a chance to win the trip of a lifetime: