Our favourite dishes from The One Eighty’s new lunch menu

Including a frozé as perfect as the view

The One Eighty has been a go-to dining destination for tourists and locals alike for decades. Located on the 51st floor of Manulife Centre, the venue has seen a few name changes over the years, but the epic panoramic view of Toronto’s skyline has remained the same. The latest iteration is its most stylish yet, and a new Saturday lunch menu means you can soak up even more of their rooftop sunshine—with frozé in hand. Here are a few of our favourite dishes.

Weekend lunchers can still order anything off The One Eighty’s regular menu, but the Double-Stacked Prime Rib Burger is a major midday highlight. It’s served on sesame brioche bun with applewood smoked bacon, aged white cheddar and caramelized onions:

If you’re looking for something a little easier to wrap your mouth around, we recommend the very Instagrammable Niçoise Salad. The One Eighty’s menu carefully outlines all vegetarian, vegan and dairy-free selections, so there’s no need to worry about finding something spectacular to devour:

The Golden Beet Pasta with baby kale and edamame is a great choice for vegans while seafood lovers can indulge in Green Thai P.E.I Mussels, Seafood Risotto or Adobo Shrimp Tacos.

Who can forget the cocktails? Their Frozé You Say is a delightfully slushy cocktail made with white zinfandel, strawberries and peach—and is guaranteed to be the ultimate refresher on 35-degree days:

Their non-alcoholic zero cocktails, on the other hand, have ombré hues that look so pretty you’ll forget they’re booze-free:

Check out their full menu here or click here to book a reservation.

The One Eighty is available for private events and weddings. For more information, please contact Nicola Samuels, Venue Manager for The One Eighty at nsamuels@eatertainment.com or 416-964-1162 x 340.