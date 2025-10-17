/
1x
Advertisement
Proudly Canadian, obsessively Toronto. Subscribe to Toronto Life!
Food & Drink

This new bar wants to inject some life back into Queen West

Can One Star Bar help the street get its groove back?

By Teagan Sliz
 | October 17, 2025
Copy link
The crowd at One Star Bar on Queen West in Toronto
Photos by Aaron Sambey

More than seven years after opening Wasted Youth, his Dundas West watering hole, Mike Taylor is forging ahead with another faux dive bar, this time on Queen West.

The tongue-in-cheek-named One Star Bar opened its doors on October 16, replacing the Dime, a Warehouse Group venture that occupied 538 Queen Street West for just shy of a decade.

Taylor says he had been seeking potential spots for a new bar for the past couple of years. He finally found a space and location that felt right—one he hoped would offer a more approachable alternative to the polished and buzzy establishments of King West.

A pint of beer sits on a menu at One Star Bar

Related: After closing five years ago, this popular west-end bar has reopened

“I feel like there’s a lot of people living around Queen West that don’t really vibe with the King West aesthetic,” he says. “I loved traipsing along Queen Street when I first moved to the city back in 2010, but the vibe has slowly been eaten away by developments and soaring prices. We’re hoping to bring a sense of community and neighbourly love back to the ’hood.”

Advertisement

That vibe, Taylor says, is warm, welcoming and fun: a simple formula of affordable drinks, good food, a relaxed atmosphere and a Buck Hunter arcade game. Patrons of One Star Bar can look forward to $5 shots of Jameson and Fireball and $7 house beers every day. The menu, built around hot dogs and Frito pie, was whipped up by former Pizzeria Badiali and Superpoint cooks.

A person pulls a mozzarella stick in two

Related: Will the latest reboot of the Melody Bar revive the Gladstone’s rizz?

“We’re excited to bring something to Queen West that’s been missing for a few years,” says Taylor. “Everyone’s overworking and trying hard to survive in the city, and going out and having a good time has never been more expensive. We’re trying to find ways to make it fun and affordable.”

One Star Bar will be open on weekdays from 2 p.m. until 2 a.m. and on weekends from noon until 2 a.m. “Whether you want to party the night away or meet up for some afternoon treats, we’ve got you covered,” says Taylor.

THIS CITY

Obsessive coverage of Toronto, straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our terms of use and privacy policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Teagan Sliz
Teagan Sliz
Advertisement
Advertisement

Big Stories

Pathological Lawyer: Inside the multimillion-dollar embezzlement case against attorney Singa Bui
Deep Dives

Pathological Lawyer: Inside the multimillion-dollar embezzlement case against attorney Singa Bui

Starry Nights: Untold stories from the Toronto International Film Festival’s first 50 years
Deep Dives

Starry Nights: Untold stories from the Toronto International Film Festival’s first 50 years

Doctor Strange: The curious life of Elon Musk’s Canadian grandfather
Deep Dives

Doctor Strange: The curious life of Elon Musk’s Canadian grandfather

Becoming El Jefe: The story of Ryan Wedding, Canada’s Olympic snowboarder turned ruthless drug lord
Deep Dives

Becoming El Jefe: The story of Ryan Wedding, Canada’s Olympic snowboarder turned ruthless drug lord

The $4-Million Girlfriend Experience: The thief, the cam girl and their whirlwind fraudulent romance
Deep Dives

The $4-Million Girlfriend Experience: The thief, the cam girl and their whirlwind fraudulent romance

Inside the rise and fall of the Vaulter Bandit, the 21st century’s most notorious bank robber
Deep Dives

Inside the rise and fall of the Vaulter Bandit, the 21st century’s most notorious bank robber

Inside the Latest Issue

The October issue of Toronto Life features 12 neighbourhoods destined for big things. Plus, our obsessive coverage of everything that matters now in the city.