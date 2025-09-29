/
Food & Drink

The Well is getting a swanky Mediterranean and Asian supper club

Noyaa will open in late November

By Caroline Aksich
 | September 29, 2025
The entrance of Noyaa
Photo courtesy of Noyaa

The Well keeps padding its already impressive culinary resumé. Toronto’s glossiest new mall opened with a who’s who of local restaurants and retailers, but lately it’s been attracting splashy international tenants as well.

Last month, Muji arrived, and later this fall, the Dubai-based Tribes Hospitality Investment Group is debuting Noyaa, a 7,000-square-foot “restaurant nightlife venue”: that’s less dinner-and-a-playlist and more full-on spectacle. Think international DJs flown in to create the soundtrack for your entrée, pyrotechnic bursts timed to the bass, dancers weaving between tables and the occasional Greek-style plate-smashing ceremony—because why not?

The bar at Noyaa
Photo courtesy of Noyaa

The menu, by chef Ciprian Gabriel Porumbacean, riffs on the ancient trade routes between Asia and the Mediterranean. It’s Silk Road meets silk-lined wallet: lobster with Kaluga caviar, bluefin nori tacos, squid-ink gnocchi in a king crab–studded shiso béarnaise and sushi towers that require scaffolding.

The lounge at Noyaa
Photo courtesy of Noyaa

Design-wise, Noyaa leans into the supper club/nightclub aesthetic: dark, moody and theatrical. The 160-seat space centres on a column-flanked lounge, its backlit sculptural bar dripping with orb pendants. There’s also a foliage-draped 90-seat dining room and an intimate omakase bar overlooking the sushi station. A second-storey terrace will open next summer, adding 20 seats.

With Noyaa aiming to pull the King West weekend crowds south—and neighbours like Aera already attracting lineups on Friday and Saturday nights—Wellington just might be the new after-dark detour.

The omakase counter at Noyaa
Photo courtesy of Noyaa

