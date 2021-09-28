Elevate your classic cocktail repertoire with the Redemption New York Sour

The delicious twist on the classic whiskey sour you never knew you needed

Traditional sours are generally composed of spirit, citrus, sugar—and sometimes, egg whites—accounting for some of the best-known cocktails in rotation on most bar menus. Of the possible varieties, the New York Sour is a beauty in every way—it looks impressive, tastes complex, and is relatively effortless to execute. And though this cocktail seems to have roots in Chicago and predates every living human (the earliest known records are from the 1870s or 1880s), it’s making a comeback and hitting bar and home cocktail glasses everywhere.

This specific New York Sour recipe updates the whiskey sour with a float of dry red wine like the Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon and either Redemption Rye Whiskey or Redemption Bourbon. Although both the rye and bourbon make fine liquid gold choices and ultimately come down to personal taste preferences, we recommend trying this cocktail with the rye first. The high rye content—a whopping 95% rye with the remaining 5% being malted barley—of Redemption’s Rye Whiskey, alongside its sharp grain taste tempered by toffee sweetness and fruity finish, makes for an indulgent journey for the palate. Paired with the wine lending its aromatic qualities, juicy fruit flavours and deep red colour to this cocktail, the Redemption New York Sour is as pleasing to the eyes as it is to the palate.

No matter how you’re enjoying it and who you enjoy it with, this cocktail is sure to be a hit.

