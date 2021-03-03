Priceless and Timeless: How the Luxurious LOUIS XIII Cognac is Brought to Life

More than extraordinary cognac, every LOUIS XIII decanter embodies a legacy that’s been passed down from one generation of cellar master to the next

Christened the “liquor of the gods” by none other than famed French Romantic writer, Victor Hugo, cognac has become known as a symbol of French luxury. So luxurious in fact, that the use of the name cognac is protected under French law through three vital requirements: It must be made from a specific type of grapes, such as Ugni Blanc, it must be distilled in copper pot stills and it must be aged in oak barrels for at least two years. With these three structures in place, along with the obvious requirement of being produced in the Cognac region of France, this coveted stream of brandy expresses unmatched aromatic and harmonious flavours, richness and density—especially if you’re tasting Rémy Martin’s LOUIS XIII.

Known for cognac that expresses provenance and time, Rémy Martin is produced in Grande Champagne—the “Premier Cru” of the Cognac region. Rich in history and tradition, each drop is honed from centuries spent perfecting the liquor’s complex distillation and ageing processes.

Cellar Master Baptiste Loiseau follows vital steps passed down from his predecessors to transform Rémy Martin’s high-quality white grapes (primarily Ugni Blanc, Colombard and Folle Blanche) into the prized amber liquor. Meticulously selecting and blending the finest eaux-de-vie, Loiseau coaxes the opulent and connoisseur-coveted flavours the celebrated spirit is known to express.

A household name, Rémy Martin is known for having the biggest selling VSOP that’s both versatile and elegant, plus a radiant and refined XO. Enjoyed neat out of a glass or mixed in a cocktail, the specialist in Fine Champagne Cognac offers aficionados plenty to appreciate.

Then there’s the prestigious LOUIS XIII.

Created by Paul-Émile Rémy Martin in 1874, this fitting tribute to King Louis XIII of France—the first monarch to recognize cognac as a specific category of spirit—is the ultimate expression of Rémy Martin’s most elite and cherished eaux-de-vie.

Complex and unparalleled, LOUIS XIII is composed of the finest eaux-de-vie from the Grande Champagne terroir that the brand’s cellar masters have set aside to slowly mature in ancient Limousin oak casks. Every bottle of LOUIS XIII, priced at over $4,000, is a unique blend of up to 1,200 different eaux-de-vies which Loiseau handpicks and carefully blends to retain the cognac’s treasured taste and aromatic profile.

“It’s a mixture of science, of course, but also intuition—you have to let yourself go and let LOUIS XIII lead the way,” Loiseau says in reference to the knowledge and process passed down from his predecessor, Pierrette Trichet.

Following traditions, Rémy Martin’s seventh-generation cellar master also notes that he isn’t only preserving the past in the present, but simultaneously looking towards the future. “I think a century ahead when I set aside our finest eaux-de-vie as a legacy to my successors for the coming century.”

Take a journey through time with the intensely aromatic elixir. A masterpiece of sensual taste and perfection, the multi-layered tasting experience first tickles the nose with light florals, candied fruit and spices, before unveiling its gloriousness on the palate. A feast for the senses, LOUIS XIII blossoms as individual, but harmonious, notes of passion fruit, ginger, fig and honey mingle with the warmth of dried roses and sandalwood, and then finally grounded by stronger aromas of rich leather and cigar box. The full-bodied gem bursts of opulence and culminates with an elegant and smooth oaky finish that lingers on the mind and palate for more than an hour after the last sip.

Best served at room temperature in specially-designed cognac glasses to enhance the nuance of the timeless treasure, LOUIS XIII’s varied facets can also be appreciated when paired with equally fine foods. From mouth-watering beluga caviar to seductive ribbons of melt-in-the-mouth Jamón Ibérico de Bellota, the exceptional cognac also plays well with lobster, rich wagyu or foie gras, and even most desserts.

As distinct as its precious contents, LOUIS XIII’s legendary crystal Baccarat decanters are hand-crafted by Europe’s finest crystal artisans. Inspired by a 16th-century flask uncovered from the Battle of Jarnac, France, the stunning design features Rémy Martin’s distinctive shape imprinted with a trio of fleur-de-lys motifs—the symbol of French royalty, and 10 distinctive spikes on each side. Crowned with a 20-carat gold neck and the historic fleur-de-lys stopper, the individually numbered decanters have integrated NFC technology. While embodying the past, the classic centrepiece is also a testament for the future, providing owners seamless access to LOUIS XIII Society member’s club through their smartphones.

There’s no set way to experience LOUIS XIII. Toast a special friend, client, family member, or significant life event with the LOUIS XIII Classic Decanter (700ml). As Cellar Master Baptiste Loiseau confides, to taste LOUIS XIII is to ride a wave of time and aromas: the key to the experience is to let oneself go, to live the intensity of each moment and evocation.The epitome of lavish gifts, the LOUIS XIII Miniature (50ML)—delicate and palm-sized, complete with a fleur-de-lys stopper and 20-carat gold neck—receives the same attention to detail as all of the decanters in the Iconic Collection and comes beautifully presented in a special red coffret. Exquisite and precious, the miniature edition doesn’t only unveil like a precious glistening jewel nestled in a luxurious antique jewellery box, but is also travel-friendly, making it an ideal companion to wherever the mood or moment takes you.

“It’s sharing the moment that matters most,” Loiseau remarks, “and letting the words and feeling flow.”

An arbiter of taste, LOUIS XIII is the epitome of luxury, where history is masterfully expressed in cognac with unparalleled depth in flavour.

