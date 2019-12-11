Food

Limited early-bird tickets for Toronto Life’s Best Restaurants 2020 event on sale now

By Toronto Life |  

On April 20, 2020 Toronto Life will bring chefs from the city’s top restaurants together under one roof to prepare signature dishes and present their menus directly to you—along with plenty of wine, cocktails and beer. All you have to do is bring your appetite each ticket includes unlimited sample dishes and beverages. Limited early-bird tickets are now available for a discounted rate of $105 per ticket (savings of $10 off the regular price of $115 per ticket) until February 7th, 2020. Don’t miss out.

Also, limited early-bird tickets are exclusively available for Toronto Life Insider members for a discounted rate of $95 per ticket (savings of $20 off the regular price). Get your Toronto Life Insider membership today and save now!

This event always sells out quickly and no door tickets will be available on the day of the event.

Monday, April 20, 2020
7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Evergreen Brick Works
550 Bayview Ave, Toronto

Must be 19+ to attend.

Topics:

 

