Learn how to make chef Suzanne Barr’s autumn-ready hummus

See how the Toronto chef whips up a fresh take on the classic dip

At True True Diner on King East, chef Suzanne Barr created a restaurant that was deeply personal. Not only did the menu reflect different chapters of her own culinary journey, but the space paid homage to the role that diners, as an institution, played during the sit-ins of the civil rights movement in the 1950s and 60s. The food earned raves—and a coveted spot on Toronto Life’s Best New Restaurants 2020 list—and the roasted pumpkin hummus quickly jumped to the top of the must-order list. And while it’s not quite the same as sharing a bowl of the dreamy golden hummus with friends at Barr’s restaurant, this is the next best thing. Barr stepped into the kitchen to share her recipe, and to show us how the top-notch dip comes together:

Want to make it yourself? Here’s everything you’ll need.

Roasted Pumpkin Hummus

Served with: pita chips | crudite | pistachio zaatar

Yield: 2-3 cups

For the roast pumpkin:

1 buttercup or kabocha squash

¼ cup Longo’s Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Longo’s Extra Virgin Olive Oil 1 tsp Longo’s Ground Cinnamon

Longo’s Ground Cinnamon ½ tsp Longo’s Cayenne Pepper

Longo’s Cayenne Pepper 2 tbsp Longo’s Sea Salt

Set the oven to 400°F. Stabilize the gourd on the cutting board, cut off the top, then cut into quarters. Remove seeds. Place squash in a bowl and coat well with remaining ingredients. Place on baking sheet lined with parchment paper and cook until fork tender, roughly 35 minutes. Let cool.

For the pita chips:

2 Longo’s Whole Wheat Pita Bread cut into ¼-inch pieces

Longo’s Whole Wheat Pita Bread cut into ¼-inch pieces 2 tbsp Longo’s Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 tsp Longo’s Sea Salt

Prepare pita and place in a bowl. Add olive oil and salt to the pita and coat well. Place the pita flat on a roasting pan in a 400°F oven until browned, roughly 10-15 minutes.

Assemble pistachio zaatar:

2 cups Longo’s Roasted Salted Pistachios

Longo’s Roasted Salted Pistachios ¼ cup Longo’s White Sesame Seeds

Longo’s White Sesame Seeds 2 tsp Longo’s Ground Cumin

Longo’s Ground Cumin 1 tsp salt

Lightly crush pistachio seeds. Mix remaining ingredients to create a dry crumbled zaatar mix. Set aside.

Make the hummus:

3 cups pumpkin puree

1/2 cup tahini

½ – ¾ cup lemon juice

1-2 tsp Longo’s Ground Cumin

1 garlic clove, smashed

¼ cup Longo’s Pure Maple Syrup

Longo’s Pure Maple Syrup 1½ cup water

Salt to taste

2 sprigs fresh parsley

Put the pumpkin, tahini, 1 tsp cumin, garlic, water and lemon juice in a food processor, sprinkle with salt and begin to process; add water as needed to produce a smooth purée. Taste and adjust seasoning, adding more salt or lemon juice as needed. Roughly chop the parsley leaves and garnish on top of hummus. Drizzle with some olive oil and sprinkled with pistachio zaatar, cumin and hot sauce (optional).

