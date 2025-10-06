This is what’s replacing Glory Hole Doughnuts in Leslieville

Photo courtesy of jupiterbakehouse/Instagram

Come Thanksgiving, anyone passing by the corner of Coxwell and Gerrard will be treated to the smell of baking bread coming from the space recently vacated by Glory Hole Doughnuts. That’s because Jupiter Bakehouse will soft-open that weekend, serving up a menu of tarts, cookies and, most importantly, loaves of bread.

Related: “Dough is in my DNA”—How the grandson of Toronto baker Dave Silverstein found his true calling

“The vision for Jupiter Bakehouse is to showcase Canadian grain in the form of long-fermented sourdough bread and traditional French pastry,” says owner and baker Jackson Forster. “Our goal is to be a cornerstone in the community by creating a welcoming atmosphere where customers can witness the craft in action, connect with the bakers and share in our deep respect for the artistry of baking.”

Photo courtesy of jupiterbakehouse/Instagram

For two years, Forster sold his goods at the Withrow Farmer’s Market in Riverdale. As the demand grew, he decided it was time to open a permanent store and spent nearly 18 months looking for the perfect location.

Related: This hyper-local bakery in Cambridge uses almost nothing but Canadian ingredients, right down to the salt

Advertisement

Forster is a chef with almost a decade of experience and a deep passion for sourdough bread. “I started my journey in the industry as a cook at a fine-dining French restaurant, working and staging in various kitchens,” he says. “While working as a pastry chef, I discovered that I loved making bread. It was when I was working at Petite Thuet that I fell in love with sourdough.” Along the way, Forster also worked at Blackbird Baking Co. under the guidance of Simon Blackwell, who actually has a sample of his starter in the Belgian Sourdough Library.

While Danforth and Queen East both have their share of bakeries, Gerrard has been a bit of a dead zone for artisanal baguettes and boules, so the arrival of Jupiter Bakehouse is a score for the neighbourhood. We’re betting Forster will win over the locals, one slice of sourdough at a time.