How to make Ki’s torched salmon makimono

“Chef Artois”—the eight-episode culinary miniseries produced by Toronto Life and Stella Artois—just wrapped up. If you weren’t following along, it’s not too late to catch the cook-off action. We’ve made it easy to binge the whole season. Here, you’ll find links to each of our bite-sized, 12-minute episodes. On “Chef Artois” the contestants have to scramble against the clock while recreating Toronto’s most iconic dishes without a recipe. Now, we’re inviting you to try making these dishes at home—but don’t worry, we’ve published the recipes alongside each episode recap.

Makes one roll

Ingredients

½ sheet pink soy paper

½ small avocado (about 60 grams), cut into thin strips lengthwise

30 grams arugula

30 grams pickled kohlrabi, cut into 10-centimer strips

60 grams sockeye salmon, finely chopped

2 tbsp spicy karashi sauce (see recipe below)

Chives, chopped (for garnish)

Fried leeks (for garnish)

65 grams sushi rice, seasoned and room temperature

Torched salmon roll recipe

On a bamboo sushi mat, place the half sheet of pink soy paper. Wet your fingers, then place sushi rice on the soy paper. Working quickly, spread the rice so that it covers the soy paper. Leave a small, half-centimeter strip at the end of the paper. Arrange the avocado, arugula, kohlrabi inside the center of the rice. Place them neatly and evenly so each bite has the same amount of filling. Don’t over stuff your rolls—this will make it harder to shape. Next, form the makimono into a roll using the bamboo mat. Once satisfied with the shape of your roll, square off the top of the roll with the bamboo mat, creating a flat surface on which to place the salmon. Cup the bamboo mat with your hand and wedge the roll so that it sits in the palm of your hand, on top of the bamboo mat. Spoon the chopped salmon on the top of the roll. The raised edges of the bamboo mat should help keep the salmon from falling to the sides during this step. With the salmon covering the top of the roll, use the bamboo mat to help form the salmon. It should look neat (nothing hanging over the edges) and evenly distributed. Cut the roll into six pieces and then place them three-by-three on a plate. Using a hand-held torch, torch the salmon for several seconds until the oils in the fish are released. Liberally apply the spicy karashi sauce to the salmon. Garnish with the fried leeks and chopped chives.

Spicy karashi sauce ingredients and method

1 tbsp truffle oil

15 grams horseradish, grated

2 tbsp olive oil

1 pinch salt

180 grams gochujang

120 grams sugar

90 millilitres rice wine vinegar

2 tbsp sake

2 tbsp sesame oil

2 tbsp ginger juice

4 tbsp 7-Up

To make the spicy karashi sauce, simply place all ingredients in a food processor. On a low speed, blend together.