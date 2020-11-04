Part 08
How to make Gusto 501’s cavolo nero salad
“Chef Artois”—the eight-episode culinary miniseries produced by Toronto Life and Stella Artois—just wrapped up. If you weren’t following along, it’s not too late to catch the cook-off action. We’ve made it easy to binge the whole season. Here, you’ll find links to each of our bite-sized, 12-minute episodes. On “Chef Artois” the contestants have to scramble against the clock while recreating Toronto’s most iconic dishes without a recipe. Now, we’re inviting you to try making these dishes at home—but don’t worry, we’ve published the recipes alongside each episode recap.
Watch the episode
Make the dish
Ingredients
- 1 lemon, squeezed (about ¼ cup of juice)
- 2 tbsp honey
- 4 tbsp olive oil
- ¼ cup grated Pecorino or Parmesan cheese
- 4 cups kale
- Currants, for garnish
- Pine nuts, for garnish
Recipe
- Combine lemon juice, honey, olive oil and Parmesan cheese. Stir well.
- Remove kale leaves from stems.
- Wash and dry the kale. Then, finely chop the leaves into very small pieces.
- Place the kale in a large bowl and combine with the dressing.
- Let the dressed kale sit for at least 30 minutes. If you prefer your kale to be softer and less fibrous, let it sit for up to two hours.
- Before serving, add currants, pine nuts and some more cheese.
