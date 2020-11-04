Part 08

How to make Gusto 501’s cavolo nero salad

“Chef Artois”—the eight-episode culinary miniseries produced by Toronto Life and Stella Artois—just wrapped up. If you weren’t following along, it’s not too late to catch the cook-off action. We’ve made it easy to binge the whole season. Here, you’ll find links to each of our bite-sized, 12-minute episodes. On “Chef Artois” the contestants have to scramble against the clock while recreating Toronto’s most iconic dishes without a recipe. Now, we’re inviting you to try making these dishes at home—but don’t worry, we’ve published the recipes alongside each episode recap.

Watch the episode

Make the dish

Ingredients

  • 1 lemon, squeezed (about ¼ cup of juice)
  • 2 tbsp honey
  • 4 tbsp olive oil
  • ¼ cup grated Pecorino or Parmesan cheese
  • 4 cups kale
  • Currants, for garnish
  • Pine nuts, for garnish

Recipe

  1. Combine lemon juice, honey, olive oil and Parmesan cheese. Stir well.
  2. Remove kale leaves from stems.
  3. Wash and dry the kale. Then, finely chop the leaves into very small pieces.
  4. Place the kale in a large bowl and combine with the dressing.
  5. Let the dressed kale sit for at least 30 minutes. If you prefer your kale to be softer and less fibrous, let it sit for up to two hours.
  6. Before serving, add currants, pine nuts and some more cheese.

