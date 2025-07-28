This new outdoor market is another reason to take a road trip to Muskoka

Rendering courtesy of Hale Muskoka

Cottage country has a new day-trip destination. Situated on five acres of farmland in Granvenhurst, Hale Muskoka will offer something for everyone: a wellness centre, food trucks, local artisan booths, a farmers’ market and live music.

Related: Nine unique culinary experiences in Ontario worth the road trip

It’s the passion project of retail developer and Muskoka resident Eric Abugov, who wanted to create a space in which to celebrate local cuisine, culture and community.

Rendering courtesy of Hale Muskoka

The fun new hub is kicking off its grand opening on August 10 with Smash and Sear, a burger competition. Top chefs taking part include Paul Boehmer, Joe Friday, Bradley Yip and Melanie Robinson, who will face off for the title of Best Smash Burger. Also on-site selling and serving up their wares will be Muskoka Brewery, Spy Cider, Good Behaviour, Province Apothecary, Secret Lands Cheese, Ember Collective, That Lady in the Woods Muskoka and Broil King.

Related: Here’s where you can find Shake Shack’s food truck this summer

Advertisement

Other events planned for the rest of the summer include a charcuterie challenge, a wellness market and an autumn harvest festival. Hale will shut down after that but will reopen next May with two large indoor event spaces plus indoor and outdoor cooking facilities and a new stage for live performances.

Keep it in mind for when the lineup for a burger at Webers is a mile long.

1160 Bethune Dr. N., Gravenhurst, haleoutdoors.com, @halemuskoka