Toronto’s newest barbecue joint is already drawing crowds

Name: Golden Horseshoe Barbecue Contact: 657 Dupont St., goldenhorseshoebbq.com, @goldenhorseshoebbq

Neighbourhood: Seaton Village

Previously: Popeyes

Owners: Andrew Golden and Kris Hansen Pitmaster: Andrew Golden Executive chef: Kris Hansen Accessibility: Accessible washroom on the main floor

Andrew Golden, the 24-year-old pitmaster and co-owner of Golden Horseshoe Barbecue, is having a surreal moment. He went from selling barbecue at breweries around the city to opening a brick-and-mortar operation in less than two years.

“I still feel like I’m having an out-of-body experience,” says Golden. “The timing was right, and we got lucky with finding the perfect spot. But doing the pop-ups with my mom, Doris, was so necessary. It was becoming tiring to hop around from brewery to brewery, though, as well as do catering. We’d be up at 3 a.m. to tend to the barbecue, then work 12-hour days, trekking all over the GTA.” He cherishes every moment, though—it was through those pop-ups that he got the exposure he needed, building a following of fans and making enough in sales to know that, if he opened a restaurant, it could prosper.

From left: Kris Hansen, Andrew Golden and Doris Golden

Golden brought Kris Hansen, whom he’d trained under at the Carbon Bar, on board. “I think it’s just a natural evolution of my career in the industry,” says Hansen. “I started out as a dishwasher and worked all the way to executive chef and culinary director—so when Andrew told me what he was doing, I was more than happy to take that leap of faith with him.”

The two began scouting for a location last fall and soon came across the Seaton Village space. “We were both surprised that such a nice space was still available,” says Golden. The restaurant opened in mid-September with a staff that includes Brian Vo (co-pitmaster), Joey Aguilar (FOH manager) and—because Golden Horseshoe wouldn’t exist without her—Doris, who is in charge of the cornbread and desserts.

The Food

The menu centres the Texas-style barbecue Golden has become known for. “It should always include the holy trinity: brisket, ribs and sausage,” he says. At the new restaurant, they remain dedicated to the art of slow-cooking on offset wood-burning smokers. “The reason our barbecue is so good is the human element,” says Golden. “We don’t use anything automated or electric. We have to baby and nurture everything.”

All of the meat (which is sourced from Toronto’s Prime Meats) is sold by the pound or half pound and offered as part of pre-set platters. Eventually, there will be sandwiches (chopped brisket, pulled pork, a smoked-beef burger), but right now, they’re focusing on streamlining service—especially with lineups down the street an hour before they open.

They don’t want to tell you how to eat your food, but because crafting it is so labour-intensive, Hansen is compelled to offer the following advice: “Sauce or no sauce on barbecue has always been a divisive topic. But I personally think you should first taste the proteins on their own to get the flavour of the meat, because our barbecue has such a deep, rich flavour profile.” However, for those who like things on the saucier side, there are two house sauces on all the tables: Texas BBQ and Golden Mustard.

Let’s break down this barbecue platter...

“Our brisket is seasoned with salt, pepper and a secret eight-ingredient rub. It’s rested for 24 hours, then slow-smoked for 10 to 12 hours. We then rest it in a warming cabinet to further tenderize it, creating this melt-in-your-mouth texture,” says Hansen. Customers can choose between lean and fatty cuts. $24 (half pound) or $45 (full pound)

Ontario pork ribs are simply seasoned with salt, pepper and their Mexican chili rub, then smoked for up to six hours. $15 (half pound) or $25 (full pound)

The house-made sausages will rotate. Recipes include Frito Pie, jalapeño cheddar and beef boudin. $7 per link

Cubes of pork belly are seasoned, slow-smoked, then bathed in a house barbecue sauce. $15 (half pound) or $28 (full pound)

Here’s the half chicken. “The style is a bit like South Carolina and whole-hog cooking,” says Hansen. “We have this square pit, and we line the bottom with coals. As the chicken slowly cooks, the fat drips on the coals and creates a flavourful smoke that perfumes the skin. The intense heat also makes the skin super crispy.” $20

The coleslaw is a mix of cabbage, onion, carrots and celery in a house vinaigrette. “Coleslaw usually includes mayonnaise, but we wanted to make it lighter, so we used a vinaigrette instead,” says Hansen. “It’s more refreshing and cuts all the fatiness.” $6 (small) or $11 (large)

The mac and cheese has a béchamel base, three types of cheese (mozzarella, gruyère, cheddar) and a coating of breadcrumbs. $7 (small) or $13 (large)

The charro beans are a riff on a dish made by Golden’s mentor, Nolan Belcher, at B4 Barbeque and Boba in Mabank, Texas. “They’re different from the baked beans you usually find with this style of barbecue—more Tex-Mex,” says Golden. Pinto beans are cooked down with fresh tomatoes, chicken broth, bacon, onion, jalapeño, and leftover odds and ends from the cuts of meat. $7 (small) or $13 (large)

For the esquites (Golden’s personal favourite side dish), corn cobs are roasted with their husks on in the coals. The kernels are tossed with red onion in a cilantro-lime dressing and topped with cotija cheese. $6 (small) or $11 (large)

Doris Golden makes all of the baked goods, including the cornbread ($6), s’mores cookies ($7 each) and kolaches ($9 each), Danish-like treats topped with cream cheese icing and seasonal preserves (at the moment, blueberry)

Doris is also responsible for this banana pudding. $9

The Drinks

A liquor licence is in the works, so right now there’s a selection of sodas. “I love pop, so what we have is a reflection of that,” says Golden. There’s strawberry Fanta, pineapple pop, Dr. Pepper (a Texas staple), all kinds of Crush flavours, root beer and Ting.

The Space

“Chris and I designed it,” says Golden of the 40-seat restaurant. “Initially, we looked at a few designers, but we ultimately did our own thing.” Seeking to recreate that Texas barbecue ambiance, they went with a simple and industrial design with some retro signage. Outside, a 2,000-square-foot patio offers picnic-table seating for when the weather allows.