Sip on some holiday cheer at this Yorkville pop-up

Try one of Patrón Tequila’s trio of festive cocktails and take home a beautiful gifting kit

This December, PATRÓN® Tequila is putting on the ultimate pop-up for any Torontonian craving a dose of some tropical holiday-inspired relaxation—without the hassle of airport security. On the weekends of December 3 and December 11, Yorkville Village will be hosting the brand’s mini Mexican escape, a chance for stressed-out shoppers to be treated to a luxurious cocktail experience by the world’s top tequila brand. The pop-up will be serving a trio of festive tequila-based cocktails that prove why Patrón Tequila is the perfect spirit for the holidays. After sipping a custom concoction, guests can purchase a curated cocktail gifting kit containing all the ingredients to re-create the entire experience at home (cocktail smoking guns included). Provided you can resist tearing them open yourself, they make a perfect gift for any hard-to-shop-for liquor fans on your list.

Patrón Tequila has never taken any shortcuts when making their tequila in Jalisco, Mexico and they take pride in every step of the handcrafted process. It’s made in small batches by only 60 hands, from the farmers in the fields to the cork-cutters at Hacienda Patrón. With only the highest-quality raw ingredients, including 100 per cent Weber Blue agave, deep, complex flavours develop slowly and naturally throughout the traditional distilling process. Because of the high-quality ingredients used, Patrón Tequila is actually one of the few tequilas to not use any additives to artificially boost its flavour or colour. One taste and it’s obvious why it remains one of the world’s best-selling spirits to this day

Patrón Tequila’s roster of top-notch tequila can complement practically any cocktail recipe—even ones that you wouldn’t typically associate with tequila. The first cocktail on offer at the pop-up is a wintery margarita made with Patrón Silver, adapted for the season with fresh blood-orange juice and rimmed with a custom blend of salts and spices crafted by ēst chef Sean MacDonald. For those craving something even cozier, there will be a Reposado Hot Chocolate, served in a Patron Tequila piña mug and made with reposado and a vanilla espresso syrup. Last, there will be a Smokey Old Fashioned made with Patron Añejo, a tequila that’s aged for 12 months in a variety of oak and whisky barrels and one that works surprisingly well in traditional whisky-based cocktails. In this particular beverage, the simple syrup is replaced with praline syrup and mole bitters are added for a spicy kick. It’s made under a glass dome using a smoky gun, which adds a layer of depth and brings a dose of excitement to the experience. All in all, the vibe and service will make you feel like you’re being waited on at your own private villa by the ocean.

Thankfully for those reluctant to head home, Patrón Tequila has bottled up the experience with specialized gifting kits that correspond to each cocktail being served—complete with instructional recipe cards. The Winter Margarita kit comes with a bottle of Patrón Silver, a branded wooden salt cellar and two jars of chef Sean MacDonald of ēst restaurant’s custom salt blends. The Reposado Hot Chocolate kit includes a bottle of Patrón’s Reposado, along with a bottle of vanilla espresso syrup and two replicas of the stunning Patron Tequila piña mugs used at the pop-up. Finally, the Smoked Old Fashioned kit is filled with a bottle of Patron Añejo, pre-portioned cocktail ingredients and even your own cocktail smoking gun to fully re-create the moody vibe.

Make sure to stop by Yorkville Village this December to enjoy one of these mouth-watering cocktails—and get the chance to cross a few people off your shopping list at the same time.

Pick up your very own Patrón Tequila holiday cocktail kit on-site, or explore Patrón Tequila in-store and online at your local LCBO. Visit Patrón Tequila’s holiday pop-up, The Gift of Patrón, in Yorkville Village (136 Yorkville Ave). Must be 19+ to attend. Please note that provincial COVID-19 protocols will be enforced.

Pop-up hours:

Dec 3-4, 3PM – 11PM

Dec 9-11, 3PM – 11PM

Dec 12, 12PM – 5PM

THE PERFECT WAY TO ENJOY PATRÓN IS RESPONSIBLY. ©2021. PATRÓN, ITS TRADE DRESS AND THE BEE LOGO ARE TRADEMARKS. HANDCRAFTED IN MEXICO.