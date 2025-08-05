/
1x
Advertisement
Proudly Canadian, obsessively Toronto. Subscribe to Toronto Life!
Food & Drink

Where to get family-style Mexican brunch and margarita flights

Answer: El Catrin, in the Distillery District, from now until November

By Leah Rumack
 | August 5, 2025
Copy link
People cheers with four different margaritas at El Catrin in Toronto
Photo courtesy of El Catrin Destileria

Anyone who has ever wished brunch was less about mimosas and more about margaritas will want to make their way to the Distillery District soon. That’s because, on weekends from now until November, El Catrin Destileria is offering Almuero de la Casa, their new limited-edition, family-style Mexican brunch with—get this—a matching Patrón tequila margarita flight. You don’t need to order them together, of course, but it’s not the worst idea.

“This brunch is about serving the way we cook at home on a weekend,” says executive chef José Matamoros. “Different plates, bold flavours and everything is meant to be shared. It reflects how people actually eat together in Mexico.”

Related: This Japanese Italian diner is Leslieville’s latest brunch obsession

This isn’t a precious tasting menu filled with tiny bites—this is family style with a capital F, which means there’s no skimping and guests may want to bring some Tupperware (not totally kidding) for the sheer volume of food that arrives. They call it five courses, but it’s actually a lineup of 10 dishes.

The family style brunch at El Catrin Destileria in Toronto
Photo courtesy of El Catrin Destileria

The menu starts with pastries and a large fruit plate, then slides into a course of guacamole and salsa with chips. Anyone who’s already full after the huevos motulenos tostada (crispy tostada topped with fried egg, plantain, peas and salsa) is clearly an amateur, because that’s only the end of the appetizers.

Advertisement

What follows is a parade of even heartier fare: enmoladas de pollo; DIY tacos with chicken tinga, mushrooms and refried beans; and breakfast birria, which is just regular beef birria, but you can have it for breakfast. To finish, there’s not-too-sweet goat’s milk cheesecake sprinkled with guava jelly and cookie bits.

Related: This buzzy new Trinity-Bellwoods pizzeria has a park-facing patio and margarita towers

Of course, it’s not a true family occasion until someone gets a little in their cups (right, Mom?), so El Catrin has also introduced the Patrón Tree, a sharable margarita flight. The four margs—lime, stone fruit, dragon fruit and lavender-curaçao—come in small branded bottles dangling from a tabletop tequila tree. Is it pretty? Yes. Is it tasty? Very much so. Should you go for a bike ride in the baking heat at the redeveloped Port Lands nearby after four boozy drinks before noon? We don’t recommend it.

The family-style brunch is $55 per person and the Patron Tequila Tree is $55 (but enough for two thirsty people). Both are available on weekends between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The margarita flight tree at El Catrin Destileria
Image courtesy of El Catrin Destileria

THIS CITY

Obsessive coverage of Toronto, straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our terms of use and privacy policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Leah Rumack
Leah Rumack

Leah Rumack has worked as the deputy editor of Today’s Parent and the features director of Fashion and has contributed as a writer to a long list of Canadian brands including Toronto Life, the Globe and Mail, the Toronto Star, Chatelaine, Elle Canada, Zoomer, the National Post, EnRoute and Re:porter. Her work focuses on travel, food, pop culture, beauty and fashion.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Big Stories

Becoming El Jefe: The story of Ryan Wedding, Canada’s Olympic snowboarder turned ruthless drug lord
Deep Dives

Becoming El Jefe: The story of Ryan Wedding, Canada’s Olympic snowboarder turned ruthless drug lord

The $4-Million Girlfriend Experience: The thief, the cam girl and their whirlwind fraudulent romance
Deep Dives

The $4-Million Girlfriend Experience: The thief, the cam girl and their whirlwind fraudulent romance

Inside the rise and fall of the Vaulter Bandit, the 21st century’s most notorious bank robber
Deep Dives

Inside the rise and fall of the Vaulter Bandit, the 21st century’s most notorious bank robber

Trump's Loss, Toronto's Gain: Meet the artists, professors, scientists and other luminaries ditching the US and moving north
Deep Dives

Trump’s Loss, Toronto’s Gain: Meet the artists, professors, scientists and other luminaries ditching the US and moving north

Dancing Queens: Patrons, staff and performers share their wildest memories of Crews and Tangos, Toronto’s most storied drag bar
Deep Dives

Dancing Queens: Patrons, staff and performers share their wildest memories of Crews and Tangos, Toronto’s most storied drag bar

Edward the Conqueror: The unlikely ascent of Canada’s telecom king
Deep Dives

Edward the Conqueror: The unlikely ascent of Canada’s telecom king

Inside the Latest Issue

The August issue of Toronto Life features the battle between owners and renters in cottage country. Plus, our obsessive coverage of everything that matters now in the city.