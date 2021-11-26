Take a trip to Eataly Toronto this holiday season for all your hosting and gifting essentials

Take a trip to Eataly Toronto this holiday season for all your hosting and gifting essentials

Elevate your holiday meals with this curated gift guide for all the foodies on your gift list

Celebrate this holiday season in style, with quality products and a little Italian flair. With 50,000 square feet dedicated to all things Italian and edible, Eataly Toronto is the ultimate destination for all holiday hosting and gifting needs. Whether you’re shopping for your own pantry, a gift for a budding chef or something special for the pickiest gourmand, there’s something for every palate and budget.

Explore cheerful displays of holiday staples and homemade pastries. Bring home high-quality salumi, formaggi, fresh pastas and fine bottles of extra virgin olive oil. Stock up on decadent artisan chocolates made using premium cacao beans, Italian-inspired brews from Eataly’s basement Birroteca, or delicious bottles of regional Italian wines from the marketplace. If you feel peckish while shopping, there are four sit-down dining options, numerous grab-and-go stations and prepared food counters, an all-day Italian-style café, and an in-store brewery to recharge with.

New this season and located in the south end on the Concourse Level of the Manulife Centre, Eataly’s pop-up Holiday Market is a one-stop-shop open daily from 11am to 8pm. Get your hands on anything from rich and fluffy traditional panettoni and pandori to gorgeous, well-crafted Italian housewares and gift boxes overflowing with high-quality Italian ingredients at the festive mercatino.

Whether roaming through the three-storey Bloor Street store or discovering the many gourmet treasures available online for local and national delivery, it’s easy to celebrate better with Eataly. From the essentials to the irresistible, here’s a short list of things that shouldn’t be missed.

For connoisseurs of the fluffy, rich and sweet holiday cake, you’ll find over three dozen varieties from artisan producers stocked on Eataly’s shelves. Traditionally made in northern Italy, the wrapped cakes make great gifts. They can also easily be served on a celebratory table that includes classic renditions studded with candied fruit to newer flavours dotted by pear and chocolate, Amarena cherry, or filled with Limoncello cream. There’s even a gluten-free and vegan option.

Serving suggestion: Wonderful sliced and enjoyed on their own, they can also pair well with fresh berries, whipped cream, drizzled with dark chocolate or slathered with sweet nut-based spreads. Try it with coffee, tea or with a glass of sweet wine.

Wine

Be it rare collectibles or a delicious bottle to pair with a holiday meal, visit Eataly’s Vino e Birra To-Go on the second level to explore the vast line-up of regional Italian wines, not found anywhere else. Pick up a special bottle for the wine lover on your list, or even better, gift them a monthly subscription to Eataly Toronto’s Wine Club. This membership will give them three hand-selected bottles, plus access to virtual tastings with Eataly’s wine experts. We can definitely raise our glasses to that.

Serving suggestion: Great enjoyed with any meal, subscription boxes come with a perfectly paired Italian snack.

Gift Boxes

Take the stress away from putting together the ultimate care package because Eataly’s got over a dozen themed gift boxes packed to the brim with the most coveted Italian goods. Whether it’s a hand-packed signature gift basket overflowing with the Best of Eataly or regional specialties like the pesto-focused package that explores the Ligurian Riviera and the rustic, traditional flavours from Toscana, they’re all on display at the pop-up Holiday Market.

Need it shipped? Check out the online marketplace for both local and national shipping.

White Truffles

Hunting for the perfect gift? Known for its intoxicating aroma and earthy, unforgettable flavour, the white truffle is one of Italy’s most prized ingredients. Foraged for only a few months each year in Piemonte’s woodlands, the fresh wild tuber—including the sought-after white truffle from Alba—is available in-store from Eataly’s Urbani Truffles pop-up shop or at La Pasta Fresca. There’s no better way to christen a celebration than with this luxurious treat.

Serving suggestion: Shaved paper-thin–using a truffle shaver–over various dishes from eggs to pasta, risotti and meats. Store the unused truffle in risotto rice; the rice absorbs excess moisture from the tuber and also gets infused with its aroma for a secondary treat.

House-made Pastries

Eataly’s tiramisù, whole cakes, fruit tarts, panna cotta and bite-sized pasticcini (small pastries) are a perfect finish to any gathering. The daily, made in-house treats also make a thoughtful and delicious gift for the hosts and hostesses in your life.

Serving suggestion: Pair with an Italian coffee or tea.

Salumi and Formaggi

Start your holiday meal with a welcoming spread of high-quality, cured meats and cheeses made according to old-world Italian traditions. Savour the rich flavours and coveted textures on an antipasto board, or give the gift of a whole salume or wheel of formaggio. Try the 18-month aged Prosciutto di Parma DOP with a rich and craggy hunk of Parmigiano Reggiano DOP that’s been aged 36 months or one made from Vacca Bruna cows. Consult one of Eataly’s cheesemongers at the Salumi e Formaggi counter to find the product that’s perfect for your needs.

Serving suggestion: Perfect when enjoyed with a chilled glass of Lambrusco or juicy glass of Barbera.

Made in Eataly

Gift an immersive Italian experience—no passports required. Spend the holidays around an Italian table with quality food that’s been made with care. The Made in Eataly line of products features homemade soups, salads, sauces, fresh pasta, and more, transforming your selection into a meal in minutes. Treat those you hold dear with delicious food prepared by Eataly’s restaurants for a break from the kitchen.

Serving suggestion: Consult Eataly’s sommelier for the ideal bottle of regional Italian wine to complete the experience, then cap the meal with a made-in-house dessert.

Click here to explore more of Eataly’s offerings.