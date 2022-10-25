12 delicious, must-visit restaurants in Bloor-Yorkville

Explore a range of global flavours, Michelin Star–studded dishes and more at some of the city’s most inventive dining destinations

If one thing is true, Toronto knows how to indulge in a meal. And what better neighbourhood to indulge in than Bloor-Yorkville? Home to a diverse and abundant array of options, Bloor-Yorkville has the perfect dining destination for every occasion. From intimate fine dining, plant-based meals, rooftop patios and global flavours to more extravagant Michelin Star–rated menus, Bloor-Yorkville is the place for anyone to eat, drink and spend time with those they love

Not sure where to start? We put together this comprehensive list of restaurants you simply need to visit to make planning your next lunch or dinner outing that much easier.

156 Cumberland (156 Cumberland Street)

Opened just last year, 156 Cumberland marries the stories of a chef’s travels with his wife and his love for traditional Korean cuisine. “I believe that Korean cuisine has exponential potential and that it can be loved by all. I wanted to create a modern, fusion menu that was easy to approach and also cater to the tastes of diverse Torontonians,” shared Chef MJ. This intimate dinner venue’s contemporary approach leaves patrons wanting to come back for more. From white kimchi mignonette with oysters and gochujang-laced beef tartare to a tender and beyond delectable 48-hour braised beef short rib platter, injeolmi mousse dessert and more, 156 Cumberland is a must for any lover of bright, flavourful food.

Aburi Hana (102 Yorkville Avenue)

Home to an ever-changing menu of seasonal local and Japanese ingredients, Aburi Hana Yorkville—a recent recipient of one Michelin Star—gives patrons a modern multi-course Kyō-Kaiseki experience courtesy of Chef Nakagawa’s genius. A must-try menu item? The restaurant’s namesake: Aburi sushi—a Japanese flame-searing technique that gives eaters multi-dimensional flavour and textural experiences with every bite.

Alobar Yorkville (162 Cumberland Street)

Having also newly earned a Michelin Star, it’s no wonder a reservation at Alobar—Alo’s casual offshoot and one of Canada’s top 100 restaurants—is as coveted as it is. From the freshest raw offerings and the most flavourful fare kissed by a charcoal grill to perfectly al-dente bites of pasta and a fine assortment of accoutrements, Patrick Kriss’s casual approach to building a menu is still the most glamorous of experiences. Treat yourself to a wine or cocktail pairing while you’re there—you won’t regret it.

Recently reopened earlier this year, Buca Osteria & Bar is still as inventive as ever. Its menu features dishes with handmade and artisanal elements in every layer, all steeped in Italian tradition. Now led by chef de cuisine Justin Friedlich, Buca Yorkville’s seasonally changing menu features a range of Italian cuisine, including impeccable coastal seafood dishes and house-made salumi di mare to plates of pasta, pizzas and more.

Cafe Boulud (Four Seasons Hotel Toronto, 60 Yorkville Avenue)

Located in Toronto’s Four Seasons Hotel, chef Daniel Boulud’s Cafe Boulud features a seasonally changing menu rooted in French technique and tradition. With breakfast, lunch, dinner and weekend brunch menus featuring decadent options like lemon ricotta hotcakes with Chantilly cream and citrus compote, chanterelle risotto, roasted veal tenderloin and more, you’ll be so content that you’ll want to make a staycation out of your visit.

Enigma Yorkville (23 St. Thomas Street)

A Michelin Star–rated, intimately set European fine-dining restaurant, Enigma Yorkville is an experience for the senses. Chef Patron Quinton Bennett celebrates the best of local and international ingredients in compelling ways by keeping flavours pure and letting the food speak for itself on artfully plated dishes. In the market for a treat? We recommend complementing your dishes with curated cocktail or house-made juice pairings.

Joni Restaurant (Park Hyatt Toronto, 4 Avenue Road)

A culinary experience influenced by the city’s vibrant arts and culture scene, Joni Restaurant, located on the Park Hyatt Toronto ground floor, gives diners an approachable menu full of complex and layered flavours and textures. “Our back-of-house team is diverse in culture, background and experience. You can really see the fusion of all of our experiences come together on every plate,” shares sous chef Jayden Bang. With a thoughtfully curated selection of wine to complement the menu, the chef’s tasting menu at Joni is one for the books.

Planta Yorkville (1221 Bay Street)

Planta Yorkville serves up mouth-watering meals that promote environmental sustainability. Their versatile use of global flavours and techniques expands plant-based food as we know it. As much of a treat for the eyes as it is for the palate, Yorkville’s first plant-based sushi dishes and other evolving menu items are a must-try for even the most committed carnivores.

Sassafraz (100 Cumberland Street)

A beloved Toronto landmark, Sassafraz is set in a historic Victorian townhouse with a chic-yet-comfortable atmosphere. Diners can experience a range of contemporary Canadian dishes, from chef Geoff Webb’s pistachio-crusted Itsumo tuna salad to his sumac-roasted aubergine and more. Spotlighting local ingredients, this magical space has evolved over decades and yet remains a favourite in the heart of Bloor-Yorkville.

STK Toronto (153 Yorkville Avenue)

Looking for dinner and some fun? Enter STK—Bloor-Yorkville’s unique establishment offering a steakhouse and lounge experience in one. STK focuses on the social aspect of dining, bringing together sleek décor and vibrant music courtesy of their in-house DJ. Enjoy a beautifully cooked steak while soaking in the upbeat ambiance—proof that food can most definitely be fun.

Skylight Rooftop (W Toronto, 90 Bloor Street East)

Arguably one of Toronto’s most impressive patios, Skylight Rooftop sprawls across 134 seats and is the place to enjoy gorgeous cocktails and a shareable, flavourfully spiced Mediterranean-inspired menu. Their baklava cheesecake, made with house-made cinnamon phyllo, is a must.

Utsav (69 Yorkville Avenue)

Named after the Sanskrit word for festival, Utsav is a colourful and spirited display of flavours and culture. Make your way through tandoori starters cooked on an authentic clay-wall BBQ served with chutneys and preserves, and move on to shareable thali platters and curries for an adventure. We recommend finishing with their mango kulfi for the sweetest end to a storied meal.