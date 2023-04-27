The best caesars in Toronto right now

Score on King’s Checkmate Caesar

1 Sure, this sports bar has some basic options on their dedicated caesar menu—like drinks with only one cheeseburger as garnish, for example. But it also serves the Checkmate, an immoderate caesar stacked perilously high with over-the-top toppings: a pulled pork slider, some hot wings, onion rings, the signature Score burger, a brownie for dessert and a partridge in a pear tree—just kidding, it’s a whole roasted and fried Cornish hen. $60. 107 King St. E., scoreonking.com

Marked’s Caesar Rojo

2 This splashy South American–inspired restaurant offers all-you-can-drink prosecco during brunch, but their take on a caesar is way better than bubbles. It starts with Ketel One vodka and a splash of herbal akvavit. Then, in goes all the traditional caesar stuff: Clamato, Worcestershire sauce, lime and a salty, peppery rim. The finishing touches: a skewer of smoky bacon, a grilled shishito pepper and sinus-clearing spice from a dash of Valentina salsa picante. $19. 132 John St., markedrestaurant.com

Louix Louis’s Rouge 140

3 The St. Regis hotel’s restaurant 31 storeys above Bay Street serves up a caesar tribute to Toronto (the 140 refers to the number of languages spoken here). The umami bomb starts with a classic base to which is added a splash of Chinese oyster sauce, some Calabrian chili heat, and a blend of piri piri, Jamaican jerk and tandoori masala spices. A savoury house spice blend lines the rim. $22. 325 Bay St., louixlouis.com

Pearl Diver’s PD Caesar

4 This St. Lawrence seafood spot employs all the classic fixings for its caesar—plus some non-traditional ones, like Sriracha and a chipotle-mango celery salt rim. But its crowning glory is a freshly shucked Malpeque oyster. Plump pimento-stuffed olives and pickled onions double down on the brine. $15. 100 Adelaide St. E., pearldiver.to

Cherry Street Bar-B-Que’s Pit Caesar

5 Instead of the standard stalk of celery, the Clamato-based beverage at this Port Lands barbecue joint comes garnished with a slow-smoked spare rib (or a smoked barbecue chicken wing, if that’s your thing). It’s exactly what you’d expect from a place with a menu of 14-hour-smoked brisket, house-made sausages and belly-busting burgers. $15 ($11.50 without the rib). 275 Cherry St., cherrystbbq.com

Té’s Bloody Assam Caesar

6 Ossington’s Korean fusion kitchen has lots of tea-themed cocktails, so why not a caesar infused with loose-leaf? For an even bigger twist, reposado tequila and a glug of Merlot sub in for the usual vodka. Tabasco, Worcestershire, manzanilla olives, sweet gherkins, and a rimmer with ground tea, sun-dried tomatoes and celery salt make for a herbal, floral, savoury sip. $14.50. 70 Ossington Ave., tetoronto.com

BB’s Diner’s Tito Ceazar

7 Parkdale’s Filipino brunch favourite finesses its caesar with tart tamarind juice along with some of the usual suspects, like horseradish, hot sauce, cocktail onions and a pickled green bean. It pairs perfectly with chef Robbie Hojilla’s plates of garlicky rice, fried eggs and house-made longanisa. $12. 5 Brock Ave., @bbs.bbs.bbs.bbs.bbs