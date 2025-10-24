/
1x
Advertisement
Proudly Canadian, obsessively Toronto. Subscribe to Toronto Life!
Food & Drink

An influx of Italian sandwiches is bringing la dolce vita to Toronto

Six of the city’s best panini, crescione and schiacciata masterpieces

By Christine Peddie| Photography by Kendra Howard
 | October 24, 2025
Copy link
An influx of Italian sandwiches is bringing la dolce vita to Toronto
The Tutto

Tutto Panino

Built on a pillowy white bun that puts up just the right amount of fight, this sandwich marries deli-style approachability (shredded lettuce, havarti, mayo and a vinaigrette) and Italian finesse (mortadella, mild salami and paper-thin slices of Benetti prosciutto). With the crunchy tang of house-made giardiniera cutting through each porky bite, it’s no wonder the Tutto is one of the top-selling panini at this Parkdale spot. $16, tuttopanino.com

An influx of Italian sandwiches is bringing la dolce vita to Toronto
The Monalisa

Alfie’s

An orb of springy Pugliese burrata takes centre stage on the Monalisa, a sandwich that invites diners to abandon modesty in the name of self-indulgence. Spread onto warmed loaves infused with the unmistakable tang of chef Alex Rad’s sourdough starter (affectionately dubbed Alfie), the cheese is layered with 24-month prosciutto di Parma, chopped pistachios and peppery arugula. Delicate truffle cream and house-made lemon-basil pesto add earthy depth, zingy umami and an undeniable dash of extravagance. $27, alfies.ca

An influx of Italian sandwiches is bringing la dolce vita to Toronto
The Enzo

Ariete E Toro

Advertisement

Made with a judicious amount of sourdough starter, the pleasingly crisp bread in Ariete e Toro’s Tuscan-­style sandwiches is part schiacciata, part focaccia. For the Enzo, it’s slathered with garlic-laced pistachio pesto and a fat thwap of stracciatella cheese, then stacked with ribbons of Cuor di Paese mortadella. A smattering of toasted pistachios, fresh basil and a fruity splash of house-made lemon oil make this version of the ubiquitous sandwich stand out. $17, arietetoro.com

An influx of Italian sandwiches is bringing la dolce vita to Toronto
L’Inferno

Crudo

The size of a bodybuilder’s upper arm, this hulking sandwich cradles an exaggerated amount of ­rosemary-tinged, slow-roasted porchetta swaddled inside still-steaming Neapolitan-­style pizza dough. It’s named for the Calabrian peppers that add a kick to layers of marinated eggplant for a fatty, fragrant and fiery bite. A Friday-­only special at this Etobicoke hidden gem, it attracts more than its share of Toronto’s sandwich cognoscenti. $20, crudoto.com

An influx of Italian sandwiches is bringing la dolce vita to Toronto
Il Boschetto

Bottega della Piadina

Bucking the more-is-more trend, this downtown sandwich counter stuffs this particular crescione with a classic assortment of salty, sweet and creamy ingredients. Made to order, the flatbread is baked until blistered, pliant yet crisp. Its core of prosciutto cotto, mushrooms, tomato and mozzarella melds into a gloriously gooey midday feast. $18, bottegadellapiadina.com

Advertisement
An influx of Italian sandwiches is bringing la dolce vita to Toronto
Primavera Perfetta Vegan

AiFam

Striated layers of grilled eggplant, roasted peppers, semi-dried cherry tomatoes and zesty arugula make a solid case for eschewing meat at this Harbord Village shop. True, you can heap the restaurant’s bouncy bread with all manner of imported salumi and cheeses, but the virtuous satisfaction of sinking your teeth into stacks of smoky and tender veggies is hard to beat. A garlicky house-made vegan aïoli and zippy balsamic glaze permeate this plant-based masterpiece. $16.50, aifam.ca

THIS CITY

Obsessive coverage of Toronto, straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our terms of use and privacy policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Latest

An influx of Italian sandwiches is bringing la dolce vita to Toronto
Food & Drink

An influx of Italian sandwiches is bringing la dolce vita to Toronto

Is it bad etiquette to watch the Jays game during a wedding?
City News

Is it bad etiquette to watch the Jays game during a wedding?

A dystopian report says Torontonians should earn $86,000 to comfortably rent a one-bedroom
Real Estate News

A dystopian report says Torontonians should earn $86,000 to comfortably rent a one-bedroom

We're loving the love between Toronto's sports teams
City News

We’re loving the love between Toronto’s sports teams

These paintings being auctioned off by the Hudson's Bay Company will incite bidding wars
Culture

These paintings being auctioned off by the Hudson’s Bay Company will incite bidding wars

Doug Ford is angry about Blue Jays tickets too
City News

Doug Ford is angry about Blue Jays tickets too

Inside the Latest Issue

The November issue of Toronto Life dives into the weird world of AI therapy. Plus, our obsessive coverage of everything that matters now in the city.