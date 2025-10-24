An influx of Italian sandwiches is bringing la dolce vita to Toronto

The Tutto

Tutto Panino

Built on a pillowy white bun that puts up just the right amount of fight, this sandwich marries deli-style approachability (shredded lettuce, havarti, mayo and a vinaigrette) and Italian finesse (mortadella, mild salami and paper-thin slices of Benetti prosciutto). With the crunchy tang of house-made giardiniera cutting through each porky bite, it’s no wonder the Tutto is one of the top-selling panini at this Parkdale spot. $16, tuttopanino.com

The Monalisa

Alfie’s

An orb of springy Pugliese burrata takes centre stage on the Monalisa, a sandwich that invites diners to abandon modesty in the name of self-indulgence. Spread onto warmed loaves infused with the unmistakable tang of chef Alex Rad’s sourdough starter (affectionately dubbed Alfie), the cheese is layered with 24-month prosciutto di Parma, chopped pistachios and peppery arugula. Delicate truffle cream and house-made lemon-basil pesto add earthy depth, zingy umami and an undeniable dash of extravagance. $27, alfies.ca

The Enzo

Ariete E Toro

Made with a judicious amount of sourdough starter, the pleasingly crisp bread in Ariete e Toro’s Tuscan-­style sandwiches is part schiacciata, part focaccia. For the Enzo, it’s slathered with garlic-laced pistachio pesto and a fat thwap of stracciatella cheese, then stacked with ribbons of Cuor di Paese mortadella. A smattering of toasted pistachios, fresh basil and a fruity splash of house-made lemon oil make this version of the ubiquitous sandwich stand out. $17, arietetoro.com

L’Inferno

Crudo

The size of a bodybuilder’s upper arm, this hulking sandwich cradles an exaggerated amount of ­rosemary-tinged, slow-roasted porchetta swaddled inside still-steaming Neapolitan-­style pizza dough. It’s named for the Calabrian peppers that add a kick to layers of marinated eggplant for a fatty, fragrant and fiery bite. A Friday-­only special at this Etobicoke hidden gem, it attracts more than its share of Toronto’s sandwich cognoscenti. $20, crudoto.com

Il Boschetto

Bottega della Piadina

Bucking the more-is-more trend, this downtown sandwich counter stuffs this particular crescione with a classic assortment of salty, sweet and creamy ingredients. Made to order, the flatbread is baked until blistered, pliant yet crisp. Its core of prosciutto cotto, mushrooms, tomato and mozzarella melds into a gloriously gooey midday feast. $18, bottegadellapiadina.com

Primavera Perfetta Vegan

AiFam

Striated layers of grilled eggplant, roasted peppers, semi-dried cherry tomatoes and zesty arugula make a solid case for eschewing meat at this Harbord Village shop. True, you can heap the restaurant’s bouncy bread with all manner of imported salumi and cheeses, but the virtuous satisfaction of sinking your teeth into stacks of smoky and tender veggies is hard to beat. A garlicky house-made vegan aïoli and zippy balsamic glaze permeate this plant-based masterpiece. $16.50, aifam.ca