Help for the home cook: chef Alida Solomon’s eggplant meatballs

A meatless meatball with all the oozy goodness of Ontario cheese

Alida Solomon is a chef with an enviable pedigree. For six years, she lived and worked in Montalcino, Tuscany, where her cooking helped earn Michelin recognition for the hilltop restaurant Boccon di Vino. Since opening her Toronto restaurant Tutti Matti in 2002, Solomon has won the prestigious L’Eccio D’Oro for Osteria of the Year. She’s currently working on “Motherland,” a documentary filmed in Italy that celebrates women in wine and food and can also be seen regularly on Food Network’s Wall of Chefs.

Recently, Solomon joined with 30 of her peers and Dairy Farmers of Ontario to create Savour Ontario at Home, a free recipe collection designed to inspire passionate home chefs.

Her recipe for crispy plant-based meatballs—a variation on eggplant parmigiana—gets its oozy goodness from cheese, in this case fresh Ontario ricotta, cheddar and smoked mozzarella. “We are so lucky to have such amazing artisan cheese makers right in our own backyard,” says Solomon. “Dairy adds a creamy texture and a silkiness to a lot of recipes. It’s a welcome addition to any of my dishes.”

Here’s her recipe.

Eggplant Meatballs

Serves: 6



Eggplant meatball ingredients

6 – 8 slices of stale bread, broken into small pieces

½ cup milk

1 tbsp fresh basil and mint, chopped

½ onion, chopped

1 cup Ontario ricotta

½ cup grated aged Ontario cheddar

3 steamed whole eggplants, drained overnight

½ cup breadcrumbs

4 slices Ontario smoked mozzarella

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

Quick tomato sauce ingredients

2 cans diced tomato (796ml)

4 cloves garlic

2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Instructions