Help for the home cook: Afrim Pristine’s awesome “Embrace the Stinky” Bread

Afrim Pristine, Ontario Cheese Ambassador, Maître Fromager, owner of Toronto’s Cheese Boutique and all-around culinary dynamo is one of the star chefs who collaborated with Dairy Farmers of Ontario to create Savour Ontario at Home, a free recipe collection designed to inspire home chefs to shake up their meal repertoires.

The recipes include Pristine’s delicious and addictive way to embrace one of his favourite Ontario cheeses, stink and all.

“My fiancée, Courtney, and I love crusty bread and we obviously love cheese,” he says.“This is a simple, yet extremely satisfying recipe. Bread, wicked cheese, a salsa verde of fresh herbs and garlic—what’s not to love?”

For Pristine, 5 Brothers cheese works perfectly in this recipe. “It’s one of Courtney’s fave cheeses and, in my opinion, one of the best in our amazing, bountiful province. It’s fruity, fairly mild but super flavourful. Once it’s all prepped and this bread goes into the oven to bake, the heat just blows up the flavour of the cheese, releasing its nutty, funky aromatics. The other day, Courtney and I crushed an entire loaf easily. We had it with Aperol spritz while watching our favourite TV show right now, Billions. It was an amazing night.”

Ingredients

Salsa Verde

1 clove garlic, coarsely chopped

½ small white onion, coarsely chopped

1 small jalapeño pepper, seeded

½ cup (125 ml) cilantro

1 can (28 oz/796 ml) whole tomatillos, drained

Juice from 1 fresh lime

Fine sea salt

Stinky Bread

1½ lb (700 g) round loaf of sourdough rye bread

10 oz (285 g) grated 5 Brothers from Gunn’s Hill Artisan Cheese, Woodstock, Ont.

Instructions