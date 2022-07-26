Eat your way around the city and taste the world
Discover every cuisine in Toronto, from Caribbean and South Asian to South American and more
If you find yourself wanting to try or experience a cultural dish, you need only take a step outside—or, better yet, turn on your phone—to find it in Toronto. Known for many things, from its stunning skyline to its unique waterfront shoreline, the city has made a name for itself as a foodie’s paradise, thanks in part to being one of the most multicultural cities in the world.
Get inspired for your next adventure or reminisce about past travels by tasting the world—from a savoury Korean pork bone soup, a melt-in-your-mouth butter chicken roti or a seasoned-to-perfection jerk chicken with rice and peas, Toronto is the place to be. Whether or not a tarmac is in your near future, eat your way there with free delivery using your complimentary Uber Pass with eligible Aeroplan credit cards on Uber or Uber Eats. So, order that dish and rack up points to put towards your next trip.
Looking to take a culinary vacation around the city? Here are some foodie-approved joints to get you inspired and earning points towards your next adventure.
Caribbean
From Haiti to Trinidad and Tobago, the Caribbean is home to some of the most mouth-watering dishes in the world. Using uncomplicated ingredients like spices, fresh herbs, plantains, rice, coconut and more, Caribbean cuisine magically creates flavours distinctly different from any other type of food. And Toronto has plenty of it.
- For an array of Caribbean food, try Tasty’s Caribbean Cuisine
- For Jamaican food, try Nina Tropical Island Caribbean Restaurant
- For Haitian food, try Rhum Corner
- For West Indian food, try Ali’s West Indian Roti Shop
- For Jamaican-Italian fusion food, try Rasta Pasta
South Asian
Aromatic, fresh and comforting, Toronto has an endless selection of South Asian restaurants that taste and feel like a home-cooked meal. Steaming bowls of rice, flavourful roti, chillies, ginger and coriander make South Asia one of the best regions in the world for tasty eats.
- For Bangladeshi food, try Al-Mani Grill & Biryani
- For Indian food, try Roti Cuisine of India
- For Sri Lankan-Indian fusion food, try Saffron Spice Kitchen
- For Pakistani food, try MAKKAH Restaurant
- For Afghani food, try Kabul Kabab House
South American
Latin America is a region of the world, like many others, with a rich and diverse history of Indigenous cultures. It’s not hard to find authentic Latin cuisine in Toronto, whether you’re looking for a simple plate of street tacos, a pile of Brazilian meats or a fully stuffed burrito.
- For Peruvian food, try Brasa Peruvian Kitchen
- For Latin American food, try Cuscatlan Latin American Cuisine
- For Mexican food, try El Trompo
- For Salvadorian food, try Esquina Salvadorena
- For Brazilian food, try Samba Brazil Eatery
African
As the second-largest continent on Earth, Africa is absolutely packed with different cultures, customs and, of course, cooking. From Egypt to Nigeria, South Africa and Morocco, there are endless food flavours to explore, from the bold and fresh to couscous-based dishes, corn-based dumplings, soups and beyond.
- For Ethiopian and Eritrean food, try Rendez-Vous Ethiopian/Eritrean Restaurant
- For West African food, try Afrobeat Kitchen
- For Ghanian food, try Golden Gate Restaurant
- For Egyptian food, try Nile River Restaurant
- For Moroccan food, try The Sultan’s Tent and Cafe Moroc
European
Meats, flour, starches and butter make up the foundation of most European foods—and yet each region has dishes uniquely different from the others. From the tangy sauerkraut of Ukraine to the salty, acidic tomato sauces of Southern Italy, you’ll want eyes bigger than your stomach when travelling to this part of the world.
- For French food, try Jules Bistro
- For German food, try Otto’s Berlin Döner
- For Polish food, try Zagloba Deli & Restaurant
- For Ukrainian food, try Barrel House Korchma
- For Italian food, try Dimmi
