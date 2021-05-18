A look inside Farm Boy’s new 20,000-square-foot Harbourfront store

In its continued takeover of Toronto, Farm Boy opened its sixth location in the city, inside the Queens Quay Terminal, earlier this month. The space, previously a Sobey’s Urban Fresh, stocks everything the Ottawa-born brand is known for: locally sourced produce, Canadian-raised meats and hundreds of private-label products. Given its proximity to the Harbourfront Centre and various other attractions, this particular store dedicates a good portion of shelf real estate to snacks and ready-to-eat meals, perfect for picnicking tourists. Have a virtual look around.

There are two ways of getting inside. The north entrance is accessible from the street:



Almost there:



The produce section is stocked with fruits and veggies tailored to the neighbourhood’s demands:



Oh, hello, lemon-garlic dressing:



Love ’em or hate ’em, it’s fiddlehead season right now:



It’s also barbecue season:



The butcher counter is filled with hormone-free, organic beef, pork and chicken, including plenty of chef-prepared and ready-to-cook options:



Here we have some organic meat, including duck, rabbit and milk-fed veal, as well as sustainable seafood and ready-to-heat meals:



New products are proudly displayed throughout the store, like Farm Boy’s extensive line up of mayo (including vegan spreads):



This is a good place to find yourself if you’re feeling snacky:



After a year of R&D, Farm Boy came up with what they believe to be the perfect chocolate chip cookie. It has a crunchy, double-baked texture (kinda like biscotti):

Shoppers will find Farm Boy’s own gluten-free products throughout the store—from hamburgers and chicken tenders to ice cream sandwiches:



Got (alternative) milk? Farm Boy does:



The latest roll out of new products includes all kinds of vegan cheese:



Here’s the frozen food and dairy aisle, where shoppers will find an assortment of the brand’s chef-prepared meal solutions, plus Farm Boy’s popular flavoured sparkling waters:



The bakery features all kinds of breads, cakes and cookies, all baked on site:



The deli is stocked with everything you’ll need to build your own sandwich or charcuterie board:



Say cheese! Farm Boy offers over 400 kinds of cheese, many of them made in Ontario:



Cheese, continued:



Farm Boy’s Garden Fresh Pickles are made from cucumbers grown at a farm in eastern Ontario. They’re pickled within 48 hours of being picked:



The grab-and-go section stocks all kinds of stuff, including dips, sauces and soups, appetizers and ready-to-eat meals:



Here we have Farm Boy’s full-service hot bar, salad bar and grill station:



You can even grab a smash burger here:



There’s a wide range of freshly made grab-and-go goods for breakfast, lunch, or dinner:



Starting June 1, Farm Boy will no longer offer single-use plastic bags:



Once a month, Farm Boy offers a dinner-for-two package that just requires reheating. It can be pre-ordered online or at the store’s hot station:



The entrance from inside Queens Quay Terminal opens into the grab-and-go section of the store:



207 Queens Quay West, 416-861-9689, farmboy.ca/toronto-harbourfront, @officialfarmboy