8 food trends you need to try this year

Plant-based snacks, artisanal burgers and TikTok-worthy soup: Farm Boy serves up the top food trends of 2022

Every year it’s exciting to see what trends will emerge on the food scene. 2022 is already predicting alcohol-free sips, a continued surge in plant-based picks, vacuum-sealed packaging and an importance on shopping locally. Ontario grocery store Farm Boy, which has 42 locations, is known for their Farm Boy branded products, many of which are plant-based and focused on new and emerging trends. Grab your cart and take a stroll down the new and fan fave Farm Boy products you have to try this year.

If you love tomato soup, try Farm Boy Fire-Roasted Tomato Bisque

TikTok taught us that gorgeous, gorgeous people love soup. If that’s you alongside a grilled cheese as a cozy winter warm-up, then dip your spoon into a comforting bowl of whirled-up roasted tomatoes, fresh cream and basil. Made in-house daily, the two-serving homestyle soups are available in over 20 flavours. You won’t want for options, but you may want bread. The Farm Boy bakery section has plenty of freshly made loaves that are perfect for plunging.

If you love artisanal burgers, try Farm Boy Bacon Cheddar Gourmet Burgers

Burgers are universally adored, so it’s not surprising that Farm Boy’s housemade, chef-inspired, grill-at-home patties are a fan fave year after year. Prepared fresh each day, the hand-formed burgers are made from ground Canadian beef, fragrant herbs, spices, cheese and bacon. There’s always more to explore, so look for Blue Cheese Bacon, Caramelized Onion Swiss, Jalapeno Jack, Maple Chipotle Kale, Spicy Sriracha and Poutine. Yes, there is a curd-studded Poutine Burger.

If you love pub-style BBQ chicken wings, try Farm Boy Cauliflower Tempura with Buffalo Sauce

Cauliflower is a surprisingly versatile vegetable and it makes a great veg-friendly stand-in for classic chicken wings. Located in the frozen section, each tender floret is dredged in a light, ultra-crispy tempura batter. Once baked or air-fried, they’re ready to get tossed in the included spicy buffalo sauce. Uphold the pub-at-home theme by serving alongside carrot and celery sticks with Creamy Ranch Dressing to dip and an on-trend alcohol-free beer or mocktail.

If you love fish and chips, try Farm Boy Calamari Rings & Tentacles

Get excited when you see calamari on the menu? Farm Boy sees you and offers up resto-quality, mildly sweet rings of lightly battered squid. The new product is vacuum-sealed—an emerging trend that ensures those freshly caught vibes. After a cook in the oven, deep-fryer or air-fryer, serve up with Farm Boy’s tangy Tartar Sauce and a fresh lemon wedge.

If you love smoothie bowls, try Farm Boy Smoothie Boosters

With the new Smoothie Boosters, you can forget about prepping and just get to blending. Thanks to four lip-smacking flavours—Upbeet Berry, Super Greens, Breezy Pineapple and Star-Berry Banana—the individually portioned frozen blends combine nutrient-rich fruits plus veggies and vegan protein. All you have to do is blend with the milk or juice of your choice and serve bowl-style with fresh-cut fruit and granola or in a cup for a filling, fibre-filled meal on the go.

If you love chocolate hazelnut spread, try Farm Boy Sesame Chocolate Spread

Another newbie to the 2022 lineup, this smooth, chocolatey spread comes with a warning: you’ll want to put this on everything. Great as a dip for fresh fruit, on toast or drizzled over a bowl of silky ice cream, the rich spread is made from premium roasted sesame seeds and fair-trade cocoa powder. It’s lower in sugar, but you’d never know it. Grab it in Original, Keto (which has no sugar) or Vegan.

If you love perogies, try Farm Boy Dumplings

Do you love flavour-packed parcels wrapped in delicate dough? Farm Boy’s new Ontario-made, Asian-inspired dumplings are brimming with fresh ingredients. Pre-steamed and flash-frozen to lock in the flavour, each of the four varieties are tender, delicious and ready in just minutes whether you fry, steam, bake or cook in broth. Try Chicken, Beef, Pork or Kimchi.

If you love Greek salad, try Farm Boy Vegan Feta-Style Cheese Alternative

A good vegan cheese used to be hard to come by, especially when it came to feta. That’s no longer the case. Entirely plant-based, Farm Boy took recreating briny, creamy, crumbly feta very seriously, perfecting a spot-on, dairy-free hommage to traditional fromage with a texture and flavour that you simply have to taste to believe. Crumble it in a salad, over roasted potatoes or on baguette slices with a drizzle of balsamic.