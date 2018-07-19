Toronto Life’s colourful midsummer Garden Party drew a sellout crowd for the fourth year in a row

On July 18, Toronto Life celebrated the summer sunshine with its sold-out fourth annual Garden Party at the Toronto Botanical Garden. Guests were greeted with a glass of the evening’s signature cocktail, Moscato Peach Sangria, presented by Jacob’s Creek. Spirit of York was on-site serving up specialty gin with a side of fun: bartenders asked guests to try and guess the botanicals in the gin. For beer enthusiasts, Lost Craft Brewing Co. was serving up a summer-approved selection, including a mango craft beer. Those looking for a less boozy option refreshed themselves with Seedlip’s distilled non-alcoholic spirits.

The party had no shortage of food: guests helped themselves to halibut soft tacos with crispy leeks and vegetable ribbon slaw, beef tenderloin in mushroom jus, tuna poke and other delicious bites catered by Eatertainment. Throughout the evening, contemporary stone sculptors ZimSculpt gave a “living sculpture” performance for guests as they explored the lush garden grounds.

The Jacob’s Creek pink and red rose-covered backdrop was the perfect prop for attendees to pose in front of while they sipped their drinks and enjoyed the musical stylings of Toronto-based artist TiKA. Guests enjoyed private guided tours of the garden’s colourful flowers and exotic plants.

The evening got sweeter with custom-made sweet treats, including espresso almond cake with chamomile cream and candied orange and pistachio tarts, made by The Tempered Room. Guests enjoyed dessert while getting manicures and makeup touch-ups courtesy of The Ten Spot and Murale.

