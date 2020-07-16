TL Events

This City Live: Donna Young in conversation with Sarah Fulford

This City Live: Donna Young in conversation with Sarah Fulford

On July 15, Donna Young, the inaugural dean of Ryerson’s faculty of law, spoke to Toronto Life editor Sarah Fulford for “This City Live” about heading up Toronto’s newest law school—and how Ryerson’s approach is different.

In an intelligent and engaging conversation, Young spoke about returning to her hometown of Toronto after teaching in the U.S., her background in race discrimination and human rights, and what distinguishes Ryerson Law from the other law schools in Toronto. “One of Ryerson’s founding principles,” says Young, “is a commitment to social justice. In terms of our programming, our curriculum, our faculty, the emphasis is on how the legal system has an impact on people’s lives.”

Watch the full video above.

